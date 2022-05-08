Why was the movie Man on Fire filmed in Mexico?

Surely you have seen one of the most famous movies of the actor Denzel Washingtonbut I bet you missed some of the details of why they involved so much Mexico.

But why the director decided to make the movie In our country? We have the answer here and we will tell you!

To begin, it is necessary to explain the context of how the idea for the film came about. The film is based on the play by AJ Quintell that takes place in Italy.

Tony decided to take the Mexico City for the film due to the setting and urban planning that is handled naturally in our culture and streets.

Wanting to portray the social contrast between rich and poor people in history, the characteristics of our townperfectly illustrated the environment he wanted to portray, because in Latin America crime has gradually increased in recent decades.

The scene that was best adapted according to the qualities of our streets was undoubtedly the attack on Pita Y Creasy. This, in addition to giving an honorable mention to the impeccable performance he gave Dakota Fanning.

Without much effort, the story was able to develop genuinely as the director had contemplated it.