Why was there no longer a tribute to Jorge Campos in Pumas vs. America?

The college hobby had planned a big tribute for Jorge Camposwhom they consider as one of their great idols, however this had to be postponed Given the the Immortal ‘planted them’; they chose the Cougars vs America for being one of the most colorful duels in Liga MX, but it could not be.

Jorge Campos, who recently revealed why he was never able to play in Europe, has a special place among the Puma fans, since many the great matches he gave stand out in addition to how he put the club at the top, for what they expect pay him this tribute in a few weeks.

Why was the tribute to Jorge Campos postponed?

The reason is simple. Brody could not attend the CU Stadium because he had other commitments, so not being present, the fans sawunnecessary‘ do this act without the main character.

Between the Pumas animation groupsas well as the fans in general, had requested that were dressed in t-shirts the same or similar to the ones used Jorge Campos, because worldwide it is one of its characteristic hallmarks.

What’s morebetween the bars they were going to get one giant blanket in honor of the University exporter and they hoped that he would accompany them in the stands, at least for a moment, but unfortunately they did not count on his presence.

When would they resume this act?

As mentioned, the Pumas fans would wait for the team to play again high profile party, so they would wait a few weeks and opt for Cruz Azul or the Concachampions.

Cougars visit to the New England the next March 9although here too it is anticipated something complicated what Jorge Campos attendsso maybe they wait for the saturday 12 of the same month and pay homage at the Azteca Stadium before Blue Cross.

