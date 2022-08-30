Why wasn’t JK Rowling at the Harry Potter reunion?

Surely for many of you, the real Christmas gift last year was the premiere Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsthat reunion of a large part of those involved in the magical saga par excellence. Arrived at HBO Max on January 1, 2022and without a doubt, the most commented was the absence of JK Rowlingthe author of the YA books on which the movies are based.

doWhy the writer was not present, being her the most important person for having been the thinking mind of this entire universe? It has not been to date when JK Rowling He has given the explanations that fans have been demanding ever since. And no, it has nothing to do with his transphobic comments that have pissed off the community so much.

The reasons for the absence of JK Rowling in the reunion of Harry Potter

The author of the famous saga of books has explained in Virgin Radio UK that it was she herself who decided not to attend Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts:

“I was asked to participate and i decided i didn’t want to do it. I thought it would be more about the movies than the books, with every reason in the world, since that’s what the anniversary was about (…). No, nobody told me not to participate… They asked me to do it, and I decided not to do it“. ✅

Namely, JK Rowling was not willing to steal the spotlight with her presence at the reunion of Harry Potter for being a celebration of the 8 main films in the franchise, and not exclusively focused on the books she wrote. Those who were were Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Bonnie Wright, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter either Chris Columbusamong others.

Emma Watson, very tired of the comments of JK Rowling

JK Rowling controversy

The comments that JK Rowling has released about gender and transgender people in recent years have not gone unnoticed: “People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me? Mejuris? Do you doll? Majors?“Very derogatory and hateful phrases that have been enough for him to earn criticism from some of those involved in Harry Potterbeing Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) the hardest with her.