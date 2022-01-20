Why wasn’t Serra treated like Massa and Valeri a few years ago? – Corriere.it

Justice would like the Milan-Spezia referee to be given the same treatment that at the time was reserved for his illustrious colleagues who were not punished

2017-18 season, first league match, Turin against Bologna. To Alejandro Berenguer a regular goal was canceled: the Spaniard scored after a goalkeeper rejected on Belotti’s conclusion, but in the meantime the referee Massa had picked up the signal from his collaborator and whistled an offside of the grenade attacker. Which, however, had received the ball from an opponent. Had we waited a few seconds, the Var would have been able to intervene and have the goal validated, but with the whistle that arrived before the ball went into the goal, the omelette was done. Goal canceled. 2018-19 season, match Udinese-Turin. Berenguer, on an assist from Iago Falque, puts the guests ahead with a header that overtakes Scuffet. The assistant raises the flag signaling an off-side position, while the referee Valeri blows his whistle, interrupting the game, a few moments before the ball crosses the goal line. His assistant’s signal was wrong: there was no offside position, as Var could have attested. Goal canceled. In the ancient Greece justice had a blindfold to represent impartiality. But the Var had not yet been invented at the time.