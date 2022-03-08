Why watch Cruella, a film nominated for costumes and makeup?

The oscars 2022 are nowhere near being celebrated, which is why movie lovers are watching all the nominated films before the ceremony, and one of them is “cruella”, starring Emma Stone.

“Cruella” is one of the most acclaimed films of 2021, for its soundtrack, a story that vindicates the emblematic Disney villain masterfully played by Emma Stone, and fashion, which is why it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairdressing.

“Cruella” is a live action set in 1970s London. The film portrays the life of a young swindler named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl who intends to leave her mark in the world of fashion.

One day, Estella’s talent catches the attention of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend who is played by Emma Thompson. However, on the way to fame, Estella will embrace her wicked side and become the iconic Cruella de Vil.

In addition to Emma Stone, “Cruella” stars Paul Walter Hauser as Horatio, Jamie Demetriou as Gerald, Emily Beecham as Anita and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha.

Since its premiere, Cruella has been celebrated by fans and experts for its artistic design, and there were even those who said that seeing it in the cinema was nothing like seeing it in streaming.

Currently you can “Cruella” from the comfort of your home and at any time you want through Disney+.

