Why watch Don’t Look Up, a new movie on Netflix

“Do not look up” is the same as saying “the covid does not exist” in the new movie Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay available on Netflix from December 24th. Professor Mindy and PhD student Kate Dibiasky discover a comet the size of Everest that, within six months, will hit the Earth, wiping out all of humanity. A superficial president and his narrow-minded, denier entourage don’t take the news seriously, distracting the population with gossip and entertainment until it’s too late to act.

It is difficult to satire when reality surpasses fantasy

McKay constructs a comedy of the absurd in the name of black humor to highlight the frailties of the American government in emergency situations. Like those who have always denied the existence of Covid during this pandemic, or those who ignore the ongoing climate change disaster that could still have serious consequences on our planet, the powerful in this film, led by a Meryl Streep cynical and busty, they minimize reality by chasing power and money.

Netflix

Don’t Look Up it is a sharp and funny satire, daughter of the Trump presidency, even if it is now difficult to make satire, since reality often exceeds fantasy. A series of surreal and grotesque situations follow one another Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence are protagonists, demonstrating an unprecedented comic streak. Next to them a stellar cast with Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill And Timothée Chalamet.

McKay’s anger

However McKay makes a provocative, stimulating and ironic film even if it seems that someone has had a fight in the editing room. It seems as if a political thriller has collided with a disaster movie in constant search of parodies, interpreting the deep discontent of the director, worried about the fate of the world and contrary to many aspects of modern society, a slave to social media and greed.

Netflix

We are a stupid, distracted, uninformed and naive species, so we deserve the end and total destruction. This appears the clear thinking behind Don’t Look Up, lightened by humorous dialogues and farcical and caricatured interpretations of the various characters.

Surely the duration of more than two hours is not justified and the direction is a bit insecure and makes the film confusing overall, but in order to make the world reflect on its worrying relevance, Don’t Look Up it is useful and worth seeing, despite its flaws.

Then it’s up to you whether to decide to look up or ignore it and move on, hoping for a better future.

