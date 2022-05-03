Why we should not lower our guard against COVID

On April 20, Spain said goodbye to indoor masks. A month earlier, a strategy was initiated whereby only people over 60 years of age, vulnerable people and those in health and socio-health environments would have to be tested for COVID-19, while the rest of those infected with mild symptoms could lead a normal life and not They would have to be isolated. In addition, the daily cases of infections and deaths were no longer made public and only those of vulnerable people were counted. A change of rules with which the threat of the virus began to be treated in a more lax way, after two years of harsh restrictions. However, the rise in infections in different parts of the planet makes us come up against a harsh reality: the pandemic is still there. One of the last cities to sound the alarm has been New York: it has raised its level of risk in the face of the advance of the virus, which is already leading its mayor to consider whether to reintroduce the restrictions. Meanwhile, in Spain the incidence has begun to rise in people over 60 years of age.

In recent weeks, we have seen China tighten those restrictions and decree a strict confinement in Shanghai after confirming its largest outbreak since the disease was detected at the end of 2019something that has sparked discontent among its citizens.

This new outbreak in China has coincided in time with a relaxation of restrictions in European countries, which have a high vaccination rate and have seen infections drop after having overcome the omicron wave.

But the case of China is not the only one. New York has also set off alarms after increasing its level of risk in the face of “a worrying increase in cases”, a harsh finding that the pandemic is not over yet.

The city of skyscrapers rose to the category of medium or yellow risk of transmission of the virus on Monday as infections have advanced in recent days, an increase that could lead to reintroducing health restrictions, as reported by The New York Times.

A bather with a mask on the beach. Photo: Eph.

And it is that the American financial capital has seen how contagions went from 600 daily in March to almost 2,500 in recent days, driven by the highly contagious sub-variant of omicron known as BA.2, which, although not as contagious as the first omicron in December and January, is at the levels reached with delta last year.

And what is worse, most likely that level of cases in New York -as in the rest of the country- is much higher than the official statistics, since many citizens are tested at homeand these are not normally included in official counts, according to the newspaper.

Thus, Mayor Eric Adams, who was also infected last month, faces a difficult situation: re-introduce the mandatory mask and vaccines at a time when the economic recovery of the city was prioritized and just when the workers returned to the offices

Adams, however, offers a hopeful fact: Hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Currently there are more than 50 new hospitalizations and four or five deaths on average per day, while in January, new hospitalizations increased to 1,000 and deaths to more than 120 daily.

“Many New Yorkers have turned the page on the pandemic, but the virus is spreading rapidly again. So the city should consider bringing back some of the public health restrictions that were removed,” said Gregg Gonsalves, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.

More information:

– Spain says goodbye to indoor masks (with exceptions) – The mask indoors will no longer be mandatory on April 20 – The municipalities begin to remove the COVID terraces

Increased incidence in Spain

And while New York sees the cases increase, in Spain, which no longer gives daily data on infections of the entire population, but only in those over 60 years of age, the effect of Easter and the removal of masks have brought a rebound in the cumulative incidence at 14 days (IA), up to 676.43 caseswhich rises almost 70 points compared to the previous report, when it was 608.16 cases.

However, many communities exceed that average and seven of them exceed a thousand cases: the incidence is 1,440.42 cases in Navarra, in Asturias, 1,282.05, and in Galicia, 1,199.41. They are among those with the worst data, according to the latest report offered by the Ministry of Health

Much better figures present tourist communities, below the Spanish average: Madrid faces the season with an AI of 396.38 cases, Andalusia with 402.42 cases, Catalonia with 433.86, the Balearic Islands with 548.76 cases and the Valencian Community with 554.25. Only the Canary Islands are slightly above, with 735.70 cases.

Given these data, there are already experts who warn of the seventh wave in Spain. “If we talk about incidence, we can think that we are already in the seventh wave”although it is not yet being translated into greater hospital involvement,” said Marcos Lopez Hoyospresident of the Spanish Society of Immunologyon Wave Zero.

“If we maintain these figures, the pressure on care will increase. We have to be vigilant, the mask thing along with Easter has brought a certain relaxation,” he warns.

Within the new strategy of the Ministry of Health, hospital pressure has become the main indicator. to properly monitor the pandemic: According to the information reported by the hospitals, the rate of beds occupied by COVID is 5.12%, while in the ICU it is 3.66, indicators that are “in a moderate range in all communities”, according to highlighted by the CaixaBank COVID-19 Monitor.

Masks

Faced with this situation, there are already members of the tourism sector who are beginning to call not to let our guard down.. The Rural Tourism Association of Cantabria (ATRC) has recommended to the owners of establishments that they adopt simple COVID prevention measures for the summer, such as the use of masks in common areas, interpersonal distance or hand hygiene.