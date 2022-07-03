Why Welcome to Eden could be a copy of The Hunger Games

On May 6, welcome to eden landed in the catalog Netflix. This new original series from the streaming platform has a total of eight episodes And a very engaging story. So much so, that it did not take long to reach great popularity in the world and to be renewed for a second season.

The story features a great cast, which is headed by stars like Amaia Salamanca, Amaia Aberasturi, Albert Baro, Belinda. Behind this production are Joaquin Gorriz Y William Lopez; who aimed to create a series full of unexpected twists, action and a lot of drama.

As for the plot, it introduces us to a group of young people who receive a mysterious invitation to attend an exclusive party. Said celebration takes place on a secret island, and is organized by a beverage brand. But everything that seems like a great adventure will quickly turn into a nightmare from which they will not be able to escape.

Welcome to Eden has several similarities to The Hunger Games.

What are the similarities between Welcome to Eden and The Hunger Games?

Every time a series catches on and becomes a hit, many viewers get down to business and start looking for similarities with other productions. So much so, that many people assured that welcome to eden has several aspects in common with The Hunger Games.

In case you don’t remember or know, the trilogy created by SuzanneCollins introduces us to an event that is broadcast every year on television. Where the Capitol randomly selects a boy and a girl, who are between 12 and 18 years old. Each one represents one of the twelve districts, and they are forced to fight each other to the death in these famous games. The winner will win a new house and his families will get food, fame and wealth.

The Hunger Games was first released in 2012.

The story made its way to the big screen and starred Jennifer Lawrence, who put herself in the shoes of the heroine Katniss Everdeen. A girl from District 12 who volunteers to save her little sister, and ends up heading to the games in her place. During three deliveries, we will see how the young woman becomes the representative of the rebellion.

Now, What are the common points that both stories have? Although the plots are very different, we can find the similarity that both present us with an unknown and dystopian world. In this way, he shows us a fictional representation of a future that is quite grim and undesirable for humanity.

In both successes we meet characters who are characterized by being brave and who will do everything possible to stay alive. This subgenre of science fiction also seeks to warn us and criticize the consequences of many of the situations that we live in today’s society.

Another point in common that we can find in both productions is that they present us with a survival game. In The Hunger Games, we will see how Katniss and each participant will have to survive in a game where everything is worth it and the last way out is to kill your opponent. In welcome to eden We will also see how the characters will try to escape from the paradisiacal island, and they will have to perform different tests to level up.

