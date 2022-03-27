Why will Honduras-Mexico be played without fans at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium?

2022-03-26

One of the most anticipated duels for Honduras in the qualifiers is against Mexico and in this Day 13 of the octagonal Concacaf, el Tri, without the presence of his Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino visit San Pedro Sula.

However, for the catracha squad it is a match without flavors because was eliminated prematurely in the tie and the only attraction that exists for this Sunday’s duel, agreed for the 5:05 in the afternoon, It is the possible classification of the Aztecs to their 18th world championship in their history.

However, beyond that small incentive, the Honduran fans will not have the opportunity to go to the Olympic stadium because the public is not allowed to enter the Metropolitan.

The reason is because a punishment imposed by FIFA to the Honduran Federation on January 15 when El Salvador won 2-1 at this sports facility in San Pedro de San Pedro.

On that occasion a problem arose between fans in the preferred sector where there were blows and police intervention, the gates that give access from the stands to the field were opened at the end of the match and many fans, both Salvadorans and Hondurans, entered the field game and had contact with the protagonists.

This incident was reported in the minutes by the match commissioner and Concacaf With FIFA, through its disciplinary committee, They decided that in this duel against Mexico the match will be played behind closed doors.

And it is that days ago, Honduras had already been sanctioned verbally and economic for racist cries and access to some sectors of the stadium was even suspended, but on this occasion the measure was drastic.

Honduras It has not been the first team to be sanctioned with this measure, it has already happened to Mexico, which played at the beginning of the octagonal closed doors in the Azteca stadium, It also happened to Panama to whom the Rommel Fernández stadium was closed for a game due to homophobic shouting.