Why will Johnny Depp have to pay $38,000 for trial evidence with Amber Heard? – The financial

The chapter between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has not finished, because the actress of Aquaman requested that the verdict that benefited the plaintiff be annulled Pirates of the Caribbean and for which he must pay 10.3 million dollars; however, a The judge also ordered Depp to pay $38,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). for the evidence he used to win the media trial for defamation.

The organization originally asked for just over 86 thousand dollars as the payment of fees for the search for around 1,900 documents over six years arguing that for them it was a “considerable expense used in responding to onerous subpoenas filed by Mr. Depp of an underlying action in which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are parties”, said a document obtained by Law&Crime.

In accordance with newsweek, the Manhattan Supreme Court justiceArthur Engoron, stipulated the figure to be paid last Friday. Jessica Meyers, one of the actor’s lawyers, stated that the legal team considered the amount “exorbitant”.. Meanwhile, the actor has not commented on the matter and he is already in Paris to film his next film project after his days in court.

What was the ACLU’s role in the trial?

In addition to the investigation, by means of a recording, its director of operations, Terence Doughertytestified about the amount he has received from Heard, which had to be 3.5 million dollars after a divorce settlement that he promised to donate.

Dougherty assured that only 1.3 million dollars were paid on account, although she publicly stated that he had completed the payment. That is why she disclosed the amounts: she paid directly only 350 thousand dollars.

The figure is completed with 100 thousand dollars paid by Depp (when asked, he explained that they were part of his donation), 500 thousand dollars through a donor-advised Vanguard fund and another 350 thousand from donors in Fidelity. The witness stated believe that at least 500 thousand dollars came from the portfolio of businessman Elon Muskex-partner of Heard.