Why will Kamala have powers other than the comic in the Marvel series? the creator of it explains

After the end of Moon Knight and the acclaimed performance of Oscar Isaac, Marvel Studios does not sit idly by and continues to work to pave the way for what will be his second series of 2022, Ms Marvel. The series featuring the beloved kamala khan (Iman Vellani) brings some changes, especially in the powers of the heroine. One of the co-creators of the comic book character spoke about these modifications.

With the arrival of the first trailer for Ms. Marvel came the first details of the plot of the series. Kamala is known to be a huge fan of the Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), this makes her classmates laugh. By chance of fate, Kamala apparently found a bracelet with cosmic abilities that will give you incredible powers. Unlike the comic, this version of Ms. Marvel is not polymorphic, it can stretch its members or increase its size but by projection. This also serves to know that the character was not a victim of the mutation when exposed to Terrigen Mist of the Inhumans.

Kamala is ready for action.

Keeping in mind that Kamala is going to differ with this important aspect, Sana Amanat, the original co-creator of the character and also a producer of the series, explained on the topic of changing powers. According to Amanat this is because the story adapts to what happened and known within the MCU. In addition, the co-creator maintains that despite the change, the essence of the original skills remains.

“Obviously a lot of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure his powers tie into bigger stories in the Marvel universe.”, Amanat commented. “It’s really fun to give Kamala different kinds of powers that feel powerful and cinematic in a different way. We can do many fun things with it. I don’t want to spoil too much about how she uses her powers, but they are fun and full of life. At the same time, the essence of what powers are in the comics is there, both metaphorically and visually. We are doing the enlarged fist”, he added.

Ms. Marvel will arrive in just under a month, that is, the next June 8. Surely before the premiere we will have a new breakthrough reveal more details of the powers that Kamala will now have.

