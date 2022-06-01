Why will William and Kate not be there when the queen meets Lilibet Diana?

Meanwhile, the Queen isabel IIcelebrating 70 years of UK rule, will join his namesake great-granddaughter for a birthday reunion at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry Y Megan they will stay while they are in town.

The opportunity for us to see together William39 years old, and Harry37, on the birthday of Lilibet Diana comes amid rumors that the two brothers have been holding weekly Zoom chats in a bid to heal their troubled relationship.

Since Lilibet Diana was not born in the UK, the queen has not had a chance to meet her.

The daughter of Markle Y Harry He turns one year old on June 4. This will be her first visit to the UK since her parents left real life in January 2020 and moved to California. Since their shocking announcement, the couple have only been back to the UK once for a fleeting visit in April en route to the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

The prince harry returned home without Markle in April 2021 to attend the funeral of his grandfather, the prince philip. She also made a short trip home just in July 2021 to help unveil a statue of her mom, the Princess Dianaat Kensington Palace in London.