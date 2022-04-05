Why William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez separated

At the end of January the actor William Levy and the actress Elizabeth Gutierrez They decided to end their relationship after almost two decades of living together. This news shocked all his fans on the continent as they could not believe that both of them had made this determination. Until now, they were one of the most established couples in Latin entertainment.

The official version of the couple’s breakup has to do with the fact that the routine wore out the relationship and both decided to end it to continue being friends. Let us remember that they have two sons, their names are Christopher and Kailey. They are currently 16 and 11 years old respectively.

Although both requested respect after the divorce in the social mediaa version began to circulate in them, which speaks of infidelities on the part of the protagonist of “Woman-fragranced coffee”. A person close to the couple assured that the separation is due to a new infidelity of William Levy with the Spanish actress Alicia Sanz.

“It was a time bomb that we all expected to explode for a long time. Poor Elizabeth, but it’s the truth, if there is someone who endured a lot, it was her”assured this person to the magazine TvNotes. This caused a great impact on the fans who were for and against the talented actor.

In addition, this person added that: “Elizabeth is a conservative woman, with values, and the most important thing for her, even before she met William, was to form a united family, have her children happy and be a full-fledged woman. That’s why in all these years she did everything As much as possible to keep her marriage, she clung to it and didn’t want to realize that she had lost William a long time ago.” These infidelities and the wear and tear on the couple caused both of them to end their extensive relationship.