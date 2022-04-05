Entertainment

Why William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez separated

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

At the end of January the actor William Levy and the actress Elizabeth Gutierrez They decided to end their relationship after almost two decades of living together. This news shocked all his fans on the continent as they could not believe that both of them had made this determination. Until now, they were one of the most established couples in Latin entertainment.

The official version of the couple’s breakup has to do with the fact that the routine wore out the relationship and both decided to end it to continue being friends. Let us remember that they have two sons, their names are Christopher and Kailey. They are currently 16 and 11 years old respectively.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Is Morbius really a box office flop?

36 seconds ago

Carmen Maura will receive the Platinum Honor Award for her career in Ibero-American cinema

12 mins ago

Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, dazzled everyone with her beauty

22 mins ago

What is facial gua sha and how to use it for a natural lifting

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button