why women still choose tall men

Belli Tom Holland and Zendaya, but you would date a shorter man? And, on the other hand, do you think it is easy to find a man willing to date a woman much taller than him? The question, apparently, is still valid in 2021. In the meantime, however, let’s immediately make one thing clear: it is not just a coincidence – as it might seem – that in most couples the woman is shorter: it is also a question from preference real. In fact, it seems that a British study measured the height of the parents of about 19,000 children born in 2000. They found that the woman was taller in only 4.1% of cases. Then they tried to match men and women at random and the result was that couples with the tallest woman rose to 6.5% of cases. Coincidences? Well, just look at 90s celebrities to get an answer.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in 1992 Ron DavisGetty Images

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: the perfect example. What we remember about them on the red carpet is above all the difference in height: beautiful, beautiful, but there was always a certain palpable tension in their pose. Then of course there is the interview where Kidman joking about the divorce says: “At least now I can put on high heels”: actually her current husband, Keith Urban, is also shorter than her (which is a vice for both of them anyway, he continued with Katie Holmes) but perhaps times have changed. It is useless for us to turn around, the idea that man must be taller than woman is a stereotype that is unconsciously fed to us. Has anyone ever seen a cartoon where the princess is taller than her prince charming?

Even in reality the same rule applies and if the princess in question is almost as tall as her companion (if not more), it is better to resort to certain tricks. Take Carlo and Diana: in the photo of their engagement he is holding her back, but only because he is a few steps above her in the staircase. The need to show that he was taller is even clearer from a commemorative stamp: in the pre-Photoshop era it seems that Lady D was asked to kneel in front of her husband for the shot and the result is anything but natural: it had to be understood that it could not work.

“I think all of this is inseparable from the narrative about how tall women are constantly made to feel insecure about their femininity (and short men made to feel insecure about their masculinity)”reporter Ann Friedman explained: “I’ve heard a lot of tall friends say they don’t like feeling ‘big’ compared to a man they’re dating.” The point is that this discourse has its roots in gender performance. A woman stereotypically must be more fragile and defenseless in front of the man who, instead, must show strength and inspire a sense of protection. So a short man is less “man”, he is less attractive (and we immediately think of the Knight’s heeled shoes), while a tall woman is intimidating, she should shrink (in the worst cases, not only physically).

The good news is that things may gradually change and, indeed, perhaps this is already the case. Try to look at the photos of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni in which he, from the bottom of his sneakers and she from the top of his Versace platforms, joke that they look like mother and son. Or those photos of Sophie Turner with her husband Joe Jonas: no gimmicks (no, not even the softer ones adopted by the Obamas, also with the same “problem”), no heels (internal) for him and no ballet flats for her. Turner in many photos sports a nice heel 12 and it does not matter that it dominates her husband by a span. Ditto for Holland-Zendaya who may have joked about their height difference, but they certainly don’t try to disguise it. The question remains: would you date a shorter man? Perhaps the point is just to understand where our preference ends and the cliché begins.

