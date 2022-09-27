Why won’t Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ play on Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’?

Tacky? Well yes, so what? Barbie Girls, the song of the aqua that now fulfills 25 years, It was born with the intention of being an example of pop backfire, a goal that it gloriously achieved. So, since Barbie (the movie of Greta Gerwig with margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling) points the same way, why is the most famous song of the Norwegian-Danish group not included in its soundtrack?

The reason for the denial could be the copyright claim that Mattel (the manufacturer of Barbie) filed against Aqua in 1997, accusing the group of sexualizing her character. The multinational lost the trial, so it makes sense that it is still angry about it.

However, speaking to Variety, the singer Lene Nystrom has a funnier explanation: using a song about Barbie in a movie starring Barbie would be “put one tacky on top of another”.

Soren Rasted, another component of Aqua, also takes it with a sense of humor. “We should have said we have refused. Ryan Gosling is not good enough for us!”, he jokes More pragmatic, Lene Nystrøm points out that she understands why Greta Gerwig has not included the song in the film and admits the positive side of the situation: “It will make us pay a lot of attention, no matter what.”

Released as a single in April 1997, barbie girls it was a monumental hit all over the world, reaching number 1 on the charts of 15 countries: in Spain, however, it came in second place in the AFYVE ranking, and in the US it reached number 7, which is no small achievement for a song by a European group.

A quarter of a century later, and as often happens with apparently simple hits, the members of Aqua remember that writing and recording the song was not exactly a bed of roses: “I don’t remember how many headphones I destroyed [grabando las voces]”, remembers Lene. “I spent months angry.” On the other hand, and despite all the implications that have been wanted to see in the lyrics, they insist that it was born with a totally humorous spirit.

“We had the verse ‘C’mon Barbie, let’s go party’ and we thought it was cool,” admits Rasted. “There were a lot of plastic surgery headlines at the time, which influenced us, but really, we just wanted to make a fun song. We don’t think about it much. The chorus worked very well, simply put.”

The success of the song caught the group totally by surprise. “When barbie girls hit the market, something magical happened,” recalls Nystrøm. The singer also recalls her shock at accusations that the song was an apology for machismo and women-objects. “We weren’t prepared for the negative reactions,” he says. “In your heart, you know what your intentions were, and reading all that was hard.”

Despite all this, barbie girls it was Aqua’s biggest hit, and its authors are still proud of it. “Aquarium [el disco que contiene la canción] it was the soundtrack to a lot of people’s youth,” says Søren Rasted. And Lene Nystrøm adds: “A good tune never dies, it just keeps going. Y barbie girls is a perfect example of that.”

