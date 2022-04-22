Why won’t Matías Almeyda arrive in Chivas? David Medrano reveals it

Midtime Editorial

David Medranojournalist from Aztec Sportsunveiled the It is an affront that Amaury Vergara does not forgive Matías Almeyda and that has been the cause for the path of the strategist and Chivas do not join again in this 2022.

The communicator details that all part of that final phase of the 2018 Concachampionswhen the players They went out to warm up with someone else’s shirt to the club, in which they demonstrated against his directive for the lack of paymentsthis caused a great commercial problem in the institution with the brand that sponsored them.

“In the Vergara family it was very engraved, and you will remember, in the last two games of the Concachampions (Semifinal and Final), it was when the issue was that they were not paid the title prize (of league), all that chaos; in the warm-up of both games, Guadalajara did not do it with the official shirt, they were sent to make shirts without an advertising brand and Guadalajara with those did his warm-up work, generating a fucking anger with Puma.

“They (Pumas) paid fortunes and it turns out that the warm-up is done (the players) with another shirt because they are angry, because of a problem of yours… They have not forgiven Matías Almeyda for that and that is why now that the paths have come together, the Vergara family said not yetthat Almeyda follow his path and we are going to follow ours in search of a coach,” he explained. Medrano during a Facebook Live on the account of Luis Garcia.

the other lawsuit

Medrano explained that also prior to that Final of Concachampions in toronto, Almeyda and Amaury had a strong discussionsame from which assured there is no rancor at this time by the boss of the chiverío.

“It is very difficult for the paths to coincide and they coincided, Chivas is looking for a coach and Almeyda is freeNevertheless, in the Vergara family they do not forgive Matías Almeyda for some attitudes. Beyond the lawsuit that Matías had with Amaury, which at the end of the day it was a discussion of someone who had lost his drinks at some point, but in that it is considered that nothing happens,” he said.