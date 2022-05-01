Why would The New Avengers and The Young Avengers debut after ‘Doctor Strange 2’? – Movie News

Now that The Avengers are fractured, Marvel Studios is all set for the imminent debut of The New Avengers and The Young Avengers, and we’ll tell you why.

The death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the retirement of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the opening of the multiverse, the appearance of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), of the Eternals, nothing is for free in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Kevin Feige, the man who has paved the way for restructure the team The Avengers with two options presented in the new millennium: The New Avengers and The Young Avengers.

The former basically refer to an alignment that Iron Man formed to counter the loss of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), View (Paul Bettany) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) because of the mental collapse of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the riot recorded in The Raft, the famous maximum security prison in the Marvel universe, from where 46 highly dangerous prisoners escape, including Electro (Jamie Foxx, in MCU ), the leader and intellectual author of the leak.

Tony Stark brings together the most amazing heroes on earth with the complicity of Captain America, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, Wolverine, Sentry and Echo, who will soon debut with his own miniseries. And if you think about it, many of them have already debuted or are about to rejoin the MCU. We haven’t heard much from Sentry, but there are rumors that Daniel Radcliffe is the new Logan, for example.

As we explained to you, this is a group that is formed during and after Wanda’s crisis, which will be represented in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, and whose collaterals would leave more deaths in the Marvel universe. We could not guarantee that it will be Ant-Man, since his new film Quatumania is confirmed, but It may be the last days of Bartonwhose fate has not been confirmed in a possible second season of the archer series.



marvel comics The New Avengers by Brian Michael Bendis.



Besides, this group is discovered by the Illuminati themselves, the group also formed by Iron Man to regulate and take care of the earth, in a secret and discreet way, from all terrestrial and intergalactic threats. But to achieve this, they reach a confidentiality agreement and declassified information between the members. Stark made the mistake of not warning the New Avengers. Charles Xavier, Namor, Black Bolt, Reed Richards and Doctor Strange are the same ones that are confirmed, at least in the name of the group, in Doc Strange 2.

Now, phase 4 of the MCU has been dedicated to show some kids with superpowers, inexperienced and looking for their identity in the world. WandaVision released Speed ​​(Jett Klyne) and Wiccan (Julian Hilliard); Loki to Kid Loki (Jack Veal); Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Doc Strange 2America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), missing someone to play Hulkling, who will surely debut in the Secret Invasion series.



marvel comics America Chavez is part of the Young Avengers.



All of them, or at least most of them, form a lineup of so-called Young Avengers, whose first enemy is Kang the conqueror. This group deals with identity problems in their teenage years and requests the guidance of several avengers, who understand that at some point they must hand over the baton to the new generation. Something better understood by Hawkeye being the mentor of Kate and the mothers of America Chavez.



Disney+ Jonathan Majors is Kang the Conqueror, enemy of the Young Avengers.



When mentioning Kang and remembering the end of Lokiamong other events in the series and movies, such as the upcoming Skrull-Kree war, the debut of this group of inexperienced boys is very sung. Not long. We’re not sure if they’ll come together in Phase 4, but Phase 5 should have them ready to take on future threats, like the reinstatement of Magneto and Doctor Doom. The tracks are very set. There’s no getting around us, so Uncle Feige, ‘make it happen! Doc Strange 2 debuts next Wednesday in Mexican theaters.