Why Xi inspects the pots of the Chinese (and Xinhua does interviews on the slices of cake) – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

Xi Jinping’s passion for the food of the non-gluttonous masses: a way of pointing out that (in his era) China emerged from the nightmare of great famines. And the recipe for the cake metaphor in growth politics

Xi Jinping has a passion: when he goes to inspect the distant provinces of the Chinese empire and enters the homes of ordinary people loves to look in the refrigerator and in the pots of families. On the Mandarin social networks there is a quantity of photos of the communist general secretary who sniffs boiled, stewed and braised meats in cooking. a way to show yourself close to a basic concern of the masses: eating three meals a day. Biblical famines caused by floods and droughts have plagued China for millennia; the last time the disaster was caused by the “Great Leap Forward” ordered by Mao Zedong in the late 1960s to launch forced industrialization. The agricultural crisis caused tens of millions of deaths. In the Chinese countryside, the elderly still use the salute ni chile ma?, which literally means have you already eaten? and brings back the anguish of times of great hunger.

Inevitable that food metaphors also enter the political debate. Xi launched the new line of shared prosperity, which promises to redistribute national income more equitably and put a stop to disorderly capitalism. In China some commentators have started talking about new Cultural Revolution and in the West, many analysts advise against betting on investments in the second largest economy in the world. In Beijing, they are worried and look forward to the slowdown in growth, which in the third quarter of 2021 dropped to 4.9%.

At the end of October, the “Xinhua” agency intervened with an article entitled Ten questions on the economy. in the form of an interview with an authoritative anonymous character (in 2016 the same formula was used to warn that the growth model based on unlimited corporate credit by state banks would lead to ruin). It was then said that the source of “Xinhua” was Liu He, the deputy prime minister with responsibility for economics who is much closer to Xi’s heart and mind than Premier Li Keqiang. Now the authoritative character comes back to explain what shared prosperity really means. And he uses cooking metaphors. The new plan it does not require everyone to eat from the same pot of rice, n threatens to take away from the rich to give to the poor, the redistribution of prosperity must be gradual and for everyone (the red capitalists perhaps for the moment can breathe a sigh of relief and with them the financial markets). The mysterious personality reveals that there is an internal discussion within the Party: We must understand because we are back to the “cake debate” after ten years. China must decide whether it is better to insist on making a bigger cake in order to have more slices to divide among everyone in a long and indefinite time, or whether it is better to prepare a better quality one. Translated, it means abandoning the pursuit of the constant and massive increase in GDP, with its dysfunctions, or reforming the system to pursue quality, sustainable development.

Pekingologists recall that in 2011 the first to talk about shared prosperity and quality cake was Bo Xilai, the Chongqing boss who hoped to beat Xi in the race for party general secretary. Bo was defeated and sentenced to life in prison for embezzlement in a sensational and obscure trial that started with the murder of a British friend. Conclusion of the interview with the authoritative character: To achieve common prosperity, the premise is to enlarge the cake through higher quality development. As the pie is divided, the middle-income range of the population needs to be widened, lower wages raised and higher incomes adjusted.. A not very clear recipe, for which a multi-starred chef would be needed. Xi Jinping prepares himself by looking into the kitchens of the masses.