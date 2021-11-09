Why Yes, prize and hackathon not to forget vaccinations – Medicine

“A nice knot in the handkerchief” is what should be done in order not to forget the appointments with vaccinations, the prevention tool par excellence. To promote ideas and strategies that help us recover from the delays and disruptions of vaccination calendars following the Covid pandemic, Sanofi Pasteur has launched the third edition of its #WhySì contest and hackathon, which will award the best campaign on compliance with vaccination calendars. The awards ceremony will be held in Rome on 10 November and will be streamed on Ansa.it from 10 to 13.

The contest was attended by 40 multidisciplinary teams and representatives from 22 hygiene schools from all over Italy. The winner will be selected by a jury of experts from the medical-scientific and communication fields, including: Vera Gheno, Paolo Iabichino, Tommasa Maio, Stefano Milano and Andrea Rossanese. Up for grabs a master in scientific storytelling at the Scuola Holden in Turin.

The award ceremony will be preceded by a debate that will see experts and politicians as protagonists, such as Paola Binetti, secretary of the Presidency of the Senate and member of the Hygiene and Health Commission of Palazzo Madama, Annamaria Parente, president of the Permanent Hygiene and Health Commission of the Senate, and Francesca Moccia, Deputy Secretary General CittadinanzAttiva. Among the interventions, that of Mario Merlo, general manager Sanofi Pasteur, and Antonio Ferro, president of the jury and president of the Italian Hygiene Society. (HANDLE).