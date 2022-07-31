why you can not miss the new David Cronenberg

Crimes of the Future It is one of the big premieres of the week and from this Friday, July 29, it can be enjoyed through the streaming service MUBI, after a few weeks in which it had a tiny release in theaters. It is about the new David Cronenbergin what is his return as a director after eight years, again dabbling in horror, science fiction and, how could it be otherwise, in body horror.

The premise is set in a dystopian future, without a specific year, in which the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body suggests new transformations and mutations. the performance artist saul tensor (Viggo Mortensen), accompanied by his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), shows the metamorphosis of her organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to take advantage of Saul’s notoriety to reveal the next steps in human evolution.

In times in which cinema has mutated into a certain space in which the mainstream universe tries to censor or put aside artistic issues for the sake of preserving a ticket to fill numbers at the box office, having this film of Cronenberg in 2022 it is not only a celebration for lovers of his works, but also because it is a direct response to a current situation in which the powerful believe they own a single truth. There can be eroticism, sexuality, violence, a refusal to follow standards, even blood on screen and, if carried out as Crimes of the Futureeven better.

From the first minutes, the discomfort is present with a more than disturbing act that will function as a gateway to the story that David’s pen wants to tell us. The futuristic aesthetic and the signs that humanity has made countless mistakes that led to the present of the film, offer the ideal place for this fantastic proposal in which people no longer feel pain and both Saul and Caprice offer a show based on an extraction of the organs that form within the man and those present are captivated by this exhibition.

Reviewing the filmography of Cronenberg, it is more than interesting to propose the existence of a world in which diseases no longer exist and people do not feel any pain in the face of mutilations, so their mind is exposed as never before to move the pieces of the board in the way that you think is best suited. In this sense, body horror occupies a central space within the premise, so the public will be challenged with images that, from one point of view, can be unpleasant.

The director’s gaze places us in front of the figure of Saul Tenser, played by a Viggo Mortensen which is again part of a David project and is always up to the task. This character is the one who transmits the main ideas of the plot, from the unknown of “Where does humanity go” with the new organs that grow to him, until the simplification that “surgery is the new sex”, as Timlin (Kristen Stewart) mentions. On the other hand, the soundtrack of Howard Shore (The Lord of the rings) sets the tone for each of the scenes and builds a perfect environment for each of them.

Crimes of the Future is the ideal gateway to immerse yourself in the disturbing mind of David Cronenberg, traveling through fascinating paths in which it leads the viewer to the approach of various questions within the imaginary world and in the real world, of course. For reasons that we mentioned earlier about the current aspects, it will surely not be part of the big awards next year, but there is no doubt that we are facing one of the best films of 2022.