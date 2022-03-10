Why you can’t miss the How I Met Your Mother spin-off on Star Plus

How I Met Your Mother became one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Many fans still can not accept that tragic and controversial ending, but in any case, they have never lost love for the series.

Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Lily Aldrin (Allyson Hannigan), Robin Shcherbatsky (cobie smulders) and none other than Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) were part of the “gang” that had us laughing and emotional for nine seasons, thanks to their complex and endearing personalities, as well as their iconic running gags (who could forget the Slap Bet, and Slapsgiving).

How I Met Your Father, the new bet with Hilary Duff as the protagonist

Since the series ended in 2014, attempts have been made to bring a female version of the series to the screen, where instead of Ted telling his children how he met his mother, it is a mother who tells her children how she met his father. The attempts were many, and the failed pilots can be found somewhere or other, but the official realization of the series seemed impossible… until it came Hilary Duff.

The actress who played Lizzie McGuire returns to television to star How I Met Your Father. There she will play the young Sophie, while the adult version of her, she will tell her son the story of how she met her father. Just as in How I Met Your Mother it was Bob Saget who played the adult version of ted mosbyit will be another television legend who will play sophie. Is about Kim Catrallbest known for having given life to Samantha in Sex and the City. The series also has France Raisa (grown-ish), Chris Lowell (Promising Young Woman), leighton meester (gossip-girl), Paget Brewster (Community) and Josh Peck, from Drake and Josh.

Hilary Duff will be the young version of Sophie, while Kim Catrall, the older one

Despite being a totally unconnected spin-off of the original series, many fans will be able to find subtle references to How I Met Your Mother. And that’s not all, despite having just arrived in Latin America, How I Met Your Father It was already approved for a second season, since it premiered months ago in the United States through Hulu.

Unlike this short season of only 10 episodes, Hulu confirmed that the second season will return to the traditional format of sitcoms and will have 20 episodes. In these episodes, we will follow Sophie’s love story as she navigates the dating scene in New York. But an interesting mystery surrounds the series from its beginning, as it is revealed to us that Hilary Duff she meets her future husband in the first chapter, although we don’t know who he is.

How I Met Your Father is now available to view at Star Plus.

