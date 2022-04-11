Why you have to see “Top Boy”, the English series resurrected by Drake

Available on Netflix, the English series unfolds in four seasons of ten episodes.

top boy is what you might call a survivor, almost a refurbished series, if the word hadn’t been squatted by phone manufacturers. We discovered it in the early 2010s, when the English channel Channel 4 aired this exploration of life in a London district, around several characters from an urban ensemble, the Summerhouse, linked for the mostly drug trafficking. With its aesthetic of slowness, its art of stretched narration and its refusal of the clichés linked to fictions of cops and thugs, the series irresistibly made one think of the great TheWire. She brought us back there in her own way, surveying a more limited but nevertheless exciting emotional territory. After two seasons, ratings dropped and Irishman Ronan Bennett’s creation joined the graveyard of beauties gone too soon. Before, a chic twist, that rapper Drake (also a producer, we see him in the credits ofEuphoria) uses his power to bring this series he loves back to life.

An English social fiction

Netflix therefore acted as cavalry or resuscitator. So here it is top boy returned for a third season in 2019 and a fourth which has just been released by the streaming giant. Which decided to make believe that it was a novelty: we therefore find on the platform the first two seasons under the name Top Boy: Summerhouse, while the one in question here is presented as the… second, while it is the 4. Complicated. Still, we are faced with one of those rare series that has passed under the critical and public radar outside its country, while it deserves all our attention as washed-up series enthusiasts.

It is therefore a question of the dangerous life of a few boys and girls (the contribution of Netflix since season 3 on this last aspect) who give themselves the mission of reaching the heights, or at least of getting out of the misery that promises them their condition. We especially think of Dushane (Ashley Walters), who has become the central character. We are indeed in front of an English social fiction, where the rage to extract oneself from one’s environment acts as a motor for the story, without the possibility of breathing. The intelligence of top boy is to come out of this suffocation by a certain sweetness. Even if it is about violence almost all the time, especially during this season which is partly exported to Spain and Tangier, something always brings us back to the intimate exploration of characters who come out of their role as bad guys. boy or bad girl. We can even say that it is the joint that interests Ronan Bennett, the moment of changeover when a face relaxes or on the contrary is adorned with a new armor. A shared fragility is the price of the series, its particular touch.

In its best moments, top boy is able to get out of its program and the traffic that animates one and the other, to deploy a subject that is perhaps deeper: what a territory and a community mean over time. In the first episodes of this fourth round, beautiful scenes follow the struggle of some residents of Summerhouse against a destruction/reconstruction project that would kick them out. The series then remembers that it first lived by filming these places, even if its protagonists often moved according to their rise. She finds a certain melancholy in the prospect that this space will disappear because of investors who would like to rebuild a more profitable habitat. Such is the lot of series that last – and this one was born more than ten years ago – to create their own finitude little by little, to think about it at the same time as they mourn it.

For those who would take this fictional train along the way, no problem, it is possible to become attached to the heroes and to this incredible lesbian and thug heroine named Jaq (Jasmine Johnson), while feeling the weight of the passage of time. . We are welcome to the world of top boy whatever our journey as a spectator. We just have to agree to give it time to lure us into its nets.

top boy season 4 – on Netflix.