Why you have to watch the series Angelyne

September is a month of very good streaming premieres, but one of the ones that excites us the most is the series Angelynefrom Universal +, starring Emmy Rossum, which arrives this Friday the 9th, at 10:30 pm

If you locate Emmy for her role in Shameless, you may not even recognize her in the trailer for her new project, because she makes a total transformation. We see her blonde, with implants, a lot of makeup and a lot, a lot of pink and glitter.

Angelyne it is based on a real story

Although this is a larger-than-life character, he is based on a real person. Angelyne became famous in Los Angeles in the 80s, because the city was flooded with billboards with the image of a blonde bombshell. No one knew exactly who he was or what his story was, but thanks to these billboards He began acting and appearing on television shows and magazine covers.

In the series, we see a reporter’s efforts to understand Angelyne’s identity, and how her legend always trumps hard facts. He is played by Alex Karpovsky, whom he sure saw in Girls. Also out are Martin Freeman and Lukas Gage.

The series was created by Nancy Oliver, who was nominated for an Oscar for her screenplay for Lars and the Real Girl, and Emmy Rossum not only stars in it, but is one of the producers.

The series arrives in Mexico with everything

If you were lucky, maybe on Thursday, September 8, you came across dozens of versions of this character, because Universal + celebrated the arrival of the series by flooding the city with girls dressed as Angelyne.

They visited some of the most iconic points of the city, such as the National Auditorium, the Cibeles Fountain, the Roma neighborhood, Coyoacán, the Monument to the Revolution and the Angel of Independence and they traveled in a wonderful pink bus that took to the spots where they performed flash mobs.

Thus, we were able to experience the same fascination and mystery that enveloped LA during the 80s, when Angelyne’s image was everywhere.

