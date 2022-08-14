Why You Rarely Hear About Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s Relationship

ads

Yes, they’ve been photographed arm-in-arm and enjoying a romantic stroll in Mallorca, Spain, according to Page Six, but Dakota Johnson told Elle UK that she and Chris Martin aren’t exactly jet-setting types. “We’ve been together for quite some time and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be home and cozy and private,” she said. Even when they feel like socializing, she revealed that they prefer to entertain friends and loved ones at home.

A source told People that Martin and Johnson began living together in October 2020 after Martin purchased a $12.5 million property in Malibu. “They both love the outdoors and often take walks on the beach. They also support local restaurants,” the source said. According to Vanity Fair, Johnson also likes to travel with a special birthday present from Martin: a 1965 Mustang he named Dixie.

While Johnson has decided to only drop tantalizing little details about her relationship with Martin here and there, she shared something pretty big about her future plans as she discussed the ups and downs of growing up with divorced parents trying to bring their families together. “There were times when it wasn’t right, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life. I don’t want any child to experience something like that,” Johnson said. (Having kids would give you another great excuse to stay home, just saying.)