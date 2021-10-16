Are you investing in Bitcoin, or are you thinking of buying some? You need to know that you could earn more by investing in other cryptocurrencies.

If you started the invest in cryptocurrencies, you may be tempted to choose the Bitcoin (BTC). It was the first cryptocurrency and is by far the largest, and as a market leader, it is also considered the safest option. It is also there simpler cryptocurrency to invest in, as there are so many places to buy Bitcoin.

But although Bitcoin has its advantages, a single approach on this digital currency is not there best strategy for investing in cryptocurrencies. It is better to add other cryptocurrencies (often called Altcoin, because they are alternatives to Bitcoin) to the mix, here’s why.

Why You Should Invest in Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin – Summary

Other cryptocurrencies have more uses than Bitcoin

Bitcoin is famous for being the first cryptocurrency. While that has made it extremely successful, being the first has its drawbacks as well. Since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009, developers have created all more advanced and more useful types of cryptocurrencies.

While Bitcoin was originally intended as a digital currency, new cryptocurrencies can offer much faster payments at a fraction of the cost. Solana (SOL) is one example and there are many other cryptocurrencies that are faster than Bitcoin.

Bitcoin introduced the blockchain technology, but the more recent coins have made several strides. Ethereum (ETH) has launched its own programmable blockchain that developers can use to build decentralized apps. There are also cryptocurrencies, such as Polkadot (DOT), which can use and link multiple blockchains.

At this point, Bitcoin’s main purpose is to be a digital store. Other crypto projects have much more ambitious goals.

Altcoins have greater growth potential

Since Bitcoin is the largest and most popular cryptocurrency, it often doesn’t grow as much as it does smaller cryptocurrencies that take hold. Here’s a look at how much Bitcoin has grown this year compared to some altcoins:

Bitcoin has performed well, but its results don’t come close to that of smaller cryptocurrencies which have only recently begun to receive more attention.

To be fair, smaller cryptocurrencies carry more risk. Bitcoin is volatile, but it is less likely to fail because it is firmly established as the best cryptocurrency. But if you are interested in the cryptocurrencies as a high-risk, high-yield investment, it makes sense to pick altcoins to watch that potentially offer much larger profits.

Many cryptocurrencies allow you to earn rewards by staking

Staking is an easy way to earn more cryptocurrencies. When you bet crypto, you are committing it to the blockchain, where it is used to verify transactions. There are no risks and, in exchange for the cryptocurrency staking , you earn rewards. It’s like earning interest on your cryptocurrency.

Not all cryptocurrencies offer staking and Bitcoin does not. For a cryptocurrency to offer staking, it must use a system called proof of stake to verify transactions.

Many new cryptocurrencies they use proof of stake and offer impressive reward rates. For example, one of my favorite cryptocurrencies, Cardano, uses the proof-of-stake system. Anyone who owns Cardano can bet it and earn rewards of around 5% per year as of this writing.

Bitcoin uses an older system, proof of work, to verify transactions. You cannot bet on Bitcoin, which also means that you cannot earn rewards on it.

Bitcoin is not ecological

Bitcoin’s proof of work system works through a process called mining. Bitcoin miners use special machines to solve complex equations, and the first miner to solve an equation can verify transactions and earn rewards.

The problem is that this leads to a massive consumption and waste of energy. Recent estimates suggest that Bitcoin’s annual energy consumption is similar to that of the entire country of Poland. It also generates about the same amount of electronic waste per year as the Netherlands.

Not all cryptocurrencies are like Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies, in particular, are much better for the environment, because they don’t use mining. Considering the negative attention Bitcoin has received for its environmental impact, the greener cryptocurrencies they might be a better long-term bet.

It is easier to expand for cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin

Not only it makes sense to add other cryptocurrencies to your wallet, but it’s also easy to do. Most major crypto platforms offer a good number of cryptocurrencies. Some of best cryptocurrency exchanges they have over 50, giving you many options.

If you are buying or planning to invest in Bitcoin, you can probably buy many other cryptocurrencies to diversify your portfolio. Consider investing some altcoins instead pledging all your money into investing just the Bitcoin.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the opportunity to gain (or lose) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With Capixal you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

