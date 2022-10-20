Why you should never fly on a Friday after 3pm

These are the best (and worst) days to book a flight. Photo: Getty Images

The most critical moments of the pandemic may be on their way to becoming a thing of the past, but that does not mean that the sense of universal chaos that turned ordinary human routines, such as travel, into an almost traumatic feat persists among millions of people.

There are not a few travelers who could now feel negatively predisposed after two years of closures, regulations, long queues, overselling, lost luggage, cancellations and delays, among many other problems caused by the questionable preparation of airlines in times of contingency, as well as the shortage of pilots and personnel at airports.

For those who consider themselves part of that group of people, the latest Air Travel Hacks 2023 report from Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia published on Wednesday can be of great help before planning upcoming air travel, international or domestic.

The study, which analyzed data from millions of passengers and more than 200,000 daily flights, reveals some interesting trends that can save travelers a lot of money in the coming year.

To begin with, among the tips and tricks that we can extract from the investigation are:

never book airfare for a friday is the day of the week when prices are usually at their highest point

don’t wait until the last minute to buy the ticket

do not book a flight that takes off after 3 in the afternoonthere is a 50% more chance that it will be delayed

The eighth annual report leverages ARC’s insights from the world’s largest air ticketing data set, which includes more than 15 billion passenger flights on 490 airlines.

Flights after 3 PM are 50% more likely to experience delays. Photo: Getty Images.

The best day to book a flight

According to the document, the best day of the week to book your airfare is the Sundaywhen travelers can save 5% on domestic flights and 15% on international flights on average, compared to booking on Friday.

Waiting until the last minute can be a mistake. Those who book domestic travel a month in advance can save up to 10%, about the same if they book an international flight six months in advance.

The cheapest day to fly is wednesday, which promises savings of up to 15%, says the report. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays are the most expensive days.

For those who prefer to travel in the afternoon, the statistics bring bad news: the flight is more likely to be delayed (50%), and much more likely to be canceled (64%).

According to Air Travel Hacks 2023, the flight reliability information in the report is an average based on data from digital flight information provider OAG, on flights that departed from the United States during the months of January through August.

Sundays are generally the worst days when it comes to cancellations, while Wednesdays are the best, but that can change dramatically from week to week and when leaving the airport, the ARC notes.

Global cancellation rates are now much closer to normal levels. Photo: Getty Images

There are good news

The situation is not limited to the US. The report warns that airlines around the world have seen higher cancellation rates in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, a situation it blames on a number of factors.

From limited airline resources and air traffic control issues, to crew flight time constraints and bad weather, the “cascade effect” of delays and cancellations multiplies as the week progresses.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The ARC says global cancellation rates are now much closer to normal levels thanks to additional resources deployed by airlines, airports and aviation authorities.

In the last six weeks, since the data for the report was collected, flight cancellations have dropped considerably. Air travel is beginning to normalize and a return to normal for business travel is notable, following a surge in leisure travel during the first half of 2022.

Following the episode dubbed the “flight armageddon” by the media, aviation authorities have learned their lesson and airlines have improved their performance, as demand and carrier capacity continue to increase.

Not panicking, planning well in advance, and avoiding Fridays — and late-day flights — are some of the best ways to come out on top and not deal with tiresome delays and cancellations, the report recommends.

