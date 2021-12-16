Why you should never go to sleep with socks on, even if it’s cold

Even if it is very cold, we should resist the temptation to wear socks in bed: this explains why

On winter nights, when low temperatures are hard to bear, many people have a habit of sleeping in woolen socks or slippers. However, according to experts, this is a very bad habit. In fact, during the hours of sleep, our body naturally lowers its own temperature to promote rest – therefore physical impediments to this normal lowering result in difficulty falling asleep, nocturnal awakenings and, more generally, poor sleep quality.

For the same reason it is not recommended to keep the radiators on during the night or to use accessories such as electrically heated blankets or heaters in the bedroom: even if the warmth generated by these devices is initially pleasant and useful for reconciling sleep, in reality the high temperatures they do not do well at all. The ideal temperature to enjoy a good restful sleep is between 18 ° and 19 °. To obtain it, it is suggested to turn off the radiators a few hours before going to sleep, so that the heat generated by the radiators can disperse.

(Read also: Why do you always have cold hands and feet? Here are all the natural tricks and remedies)

It is also important not to load the bed with too many blankets: in addition to being physically oppressed by the weight of too many layers of fabric, we will struggle to fall asleep due to the high temperature. Finally, we take off the socks half an hour before going to bed: in this way the blood vessels of the hands and feet will have the opportunity to dilate to favor the dispersion of body heat and allow a good quality sleep. In short, it may be torture to fall asleep with frozen feet, but it is certainly healthier – and the benefits for our rest will be felt immediately.

But not only do we need to remember to take off our socks a bit before going to bed, it’s important too sleep with at least one hand (or foot) out of the covers – even when it is very cold: in this way our body will lower the temperature faster and we will rest better. So let’s forget to stay holed up all night with our heads under the duvet: better discover ourselves a little even in winter – our sleep will benefit.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

We also recommend: