Why you should never have breakfast too late, according to the nutritionist

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and not only should it never be skipped but it should also not be eaten too late in the morning. But until what time is it acceptable to have breakfast and what are the disadvantages of postponing it? “Our” nutritionist explains everything to us.

Often in the morning we go in a hurry, we just drink a coffee or maybe we remember (or we have time) to have breakfast only several hours after waking up. But is this a healthy choice?

We asked the nutritionist Flavio Pettirossi what can be the consequences of having breakfast late, that is, much later than the time you got up. Here’s what he told us:

Having a breakfast too close to lunch or in any case always after 10:00 can have contraindications and lead to weight gain. This because? Breakfast, by interrupting the night fast, is able to positively influence the metabolic and endocrine responses of the whole day, decreasing the sense of hunger and promoting weight control. An improvement in lipid metabolism was also observed, associated with the reduction of LDL and triglycerides. Numerous studies show that high ghrelin levels and low insulin concentrations, typical of long fasts, just like overnight fasting, are associated with hunger and increased food seeking, which are more intense in people who do not eat in the morning. or who postpone breakfast.

Do we then risk eating more?

This favors the tendency to “nibble” and to consume more abundant quantities of food during lunch, with consequent weight gain. The choice of foods that characterize breakfast is also very important. Studies have shown that consuming whole foods, rather than refined foods, results in a better post-prandial glycemic response and higher insulin sensitivity.

So not only eat early but also eat “well”.

Of course. The habit of breakfast is indeed important, but the choice of healthy foods is also essential, able to provide us, together with energy, all the nutrients we need. So in conclusion, the one-off late morning breakfast does not create problems with metabolism and weight control but it is important that this remains an exception and not the rule.

There was also a study recently, presented virtually at ENDO 2021, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, according to which the cut-off time for breakfast in the morning would be 8:30. Failure to do so can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Research has shown that people who start eating before 8:30 am have lower blood sugar levels and lower insulin resistance, which could reduce blood sugar. risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Doctor Pettirossi had also explained to us what are the disadvantages of consuming cappuccino and croissant for breakfast every day:

Here is what to eat for a really healthy breakfast:

