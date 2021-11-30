Why You Should Stay Invested With Omicron By Investing.com



The Omicron variant can cause reductions in growth estimates, worsen risk appetite and affect service sectors, especially in the short term. And it could also question the recovery of economies if vaccines prove ineffective.

But if they are, the new version of the virus can only delay the reboot, and in any case there is no reason to change the solid picture.

equity, based on solid economic recovery and the prospect of interest rates continuing to remain low. This is why we need to resist the pressures that have hit the markets and stay invested.

Powell’s confirmation to the Fed

These are the conclusions of the weekly comment of the BlackRock (NYSE 🙂 Investment Institute “Staying invested in the face of the new variant of the virus”, even if Omicron is undermining the appetite for risk. Also because any delay in the powerful economic recovery only means that when it resumes it will be even stronger.

Meanwhile, the market is digesting the confirmation of Jerome Powell at the helm of the Fed, which will thus be able to continue his policy, and looks at the data arriving on Friday on the state of the US labor market, which constitute a key element for the Central Bank to consider.

Positive equity

The new variant of Covid, highly contagious and possibly harbinger of new restrictions, can cause downward revisions of growth estimates, worsen risk appetite and have significant sectoral impacts, but BlackRock maintains its positive view on equities for now, warning which could change it only in the face of the evidence that vaccines and treatments prove useless.

But if they are confirmed effective, the variant can only delay the restart of economic activities, and this induces to resist the retreat of the stock market, because less growth today means even stronger growth tomorrow. For now BlackRock is not particularly worried about the general macro picture, the vaccination campaigns have been effective and flexible, and for now there is no evidence that the new variant could question the economic recovery.

According to BlackRock, any new restrictions will be lighter and less targeted than the previous ones. Furthermore, negative real rates, also determined by the lack of response to inflation by monetary policies, continue to support equities. BlackRock expects real future yields to rise from current levels but still remain at record lows, which continues to work in favor of equities and not bonds.

There are negative scenarios

BlackRock continues to predict that the Fed will begin to gradually hike rates in 2022 if the economy continues to need no further stimulus, assuming the new variant of the virus does not derail the recovery. Against this backdrop, equities offer higher risk-adjusted returns and also a potential buffer against inflation, not least because the rate hike will be less pronounced than the market expects.

There are also negative scenarios, of inflationary expectations soaring up or central banks tightening too soon, which would require a ‘neutral’ approach on equities if they come true.

But they remain unlikely

BlackRock Investment Institute doesn’t think these are likely scenarios, because they would imply the Fed abandoning or fundamentally revising its new policy formulation. What really matters to the long-term investor is the end result of the combination of growth and rate hikes, rather than individual segments of the process or its timing.

This applies to both COVID-related risks and the Fed’s policy trajectory. As a result, BlackRock maintains a general preference for equities over bonds and credit, also believing that government bonds offer less protection in terms of diversification. with respect to transfers on the stock exchanges.