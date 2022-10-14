why you should watch Daniel Radcliffe’s unmissable movie

After passing through one of the most important sagas in the history of pop culture as it was Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe he ran the axis of his career towards much more disruptive projects. That’s how stories like the ones from Swiss Army Man with paul dano, Lost City beside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatumeither Guns Akimbo in company of Samara Weaving. In all of them, he made it clear that he has a great gift for walking between the borders of drama, comedy and the absurd.

In this context, it will The Roku Channel a new movie with Daniel Radcliffe as protagonist and Evan Rachel Wood like her castmate. Is about Weirda biopic about the famous American musician Weird Al Yankovic who became popularly known thanks to the songs he composed where he took themes from other artists such as “My Sharona” by The Knacks or “Beat it” by Michael Jackson and changed the lyrics to make them more fun and funny.

Al Yankovic He is one of the writers of Weirda production that will be released on November 4 for free in all the territories in which it is available The Roku Channel. Directed by Eric Applehas marked influences from productions such as Bill & Tedwhere the absurd humor is accompanied by visual effects of dubious quality that become another resource for the story.

Yes, Weird is the biopic of Al Yankovic but it actually comes across as a mockery of all the biopics we’ve seen in recent years. This was something that hinted Al Yankovic during the film panel in the New York Comic-Con: truth and realism are not two elements on which this production relies too much, so even if you know little or nothing about the life of the musician, you will be able to see it and enjoy it if you buy its code. If you like the absurd, buckle up because you’ll be ready to see a comedy like you haven’t seen in a long time.

+What is the plot of Weird

As it was told, Weird is a biopic centered on the life of Al Yankovic. In this case, we will see the musician played by Daniel Radcliffe from his complicated childhood where everyone made fun of him, to making the leap to fame thanks to songs like “My bologna” or “Eat it”with which you will arouse the interest of madonna (performed amazingly by Evan Rachel Wood), who will do everything possible to ensure that Weird Al compose a parody with your theme “Like a virgin” and helps her sell more and more records. The rest? Pure surprises and fun guaranteed.