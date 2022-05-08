Why you should watch Nicole Kidman’s feminist series ‘Roar’ on Apple TV+

We analyze ‘Roar’, the new feminist series for Apple TV + produced by Nicole Kidman, where an intense debate is raised about what it is to be a woman in the 21st century

Apple TV + is being one of the most innovative streaming platforms. There’s no doubt. Taking care of even the smallest detail of their productions, It has given us great series like ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Foundation’ or ‘The Morning Show’. Although it plays at a disadvantage by only having its own production catalog (it does not have a ‘closet bottom’ like Netflix or HBO MAX), little by little more users are subscribing to the platform, especially for its proposals and innovation. And in that innovation we find ‘Roar’, his new anthology series, which premiered on April 15.

Clearly feminist, ‘Roar’ offers across eight episodes an insightful, moving and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. With a unique mix of magical realism, costumbrismo and futuristic settings, the eight stories that make up the first season reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in an accessible but very surprising way. The way they carry out their respective adventures speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves, and within all women.

‘Roar’ is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, those responsible for the highly vindicatable ‘Glow’ and produced by Bruna Papandrea and Nicole Kidman. In fact, the Australian actress stars in one of the stories, all based on the book by Cecelia Ahern.

Surrealism in its purest form

The Apple TV+ series invites us to reflect on what it means to be a woman in the 21st century, after all the movement metooand it works very well as an element of denunciation, although it works much better when it uses fantasy and surreal comedy over drama. One of the best episodes is number 3, starring Betty Gilpin, in which a woman is placed on top of a shelf by her husband, being a metaphor for trophy wives. And that approach, so surreal and at the same time so literal, of what it is to be put on a shelf like a trophy, is what works best.

Because ‘Roar’ is a kind of ‘Stories to not sleep’ but with a feminist and vindictive cut. It is the charm of this anthology, and it is not cut off in more gory and explicit moments like in chapter 4, when Cynthia Erivo literally has teeth coming out of her hand. The fact that the episodes are all around half an hour long plays in its favor, since it maintains both the rhythm and the suspense for just the right amount of time.

8 episodes of a great level

Not all chapters are the same, yes, and the series deflates a bit towards the end. But it is not necessary to see them in order because they are independent of each other. Racialized women, glass ceilings and questioned mothers are the most prominent and recurring themes of ‘Roar’, with a cast of actresses totally dedicated to the cause, commanded by a Nicole Kidman who is always looking to bet on different projects.

Perhaps her episode is one of the weakest (a woman who literally eats photographs to evoke long-forgotten memories) due to her need to focus on the dramatic part, instead of playing the protagonist’s hunger until the end. Because we have to admit that seeing Nicole Kidman eating pictures gave a lot more of herself.

Despite everything, the series works on several levels, and the less seriously it is taken, the better its moral and its denunciation. The good thing is that this first season has only 8 episodes, while Cecelia Ahern’s book consists of 13 independent stories. Does that mean that, if ‘Roar’ works, we will see a second season with the rest of the stories, and even new ones for the occasion?

A necessary discussion

It is true that much of the series is too explicit, and we see that evil above all in the first episode, in which a racialized woman travels to Los Angeles to adapt her book to a new format… and she becomes more and more more invisible, and not metaphorically speaking. In fact, the only person who ends up seeing her is another African-American boy. The metaphor he’s looking for is a bit crude, but little by little ‘Roar’ is filing away that problem, and covering it with subtleties and similes that make us think about many things. From abuse to the Working Woman Syndrome.

‘Roar’, in short, is a very necessary seriesand it is to be celebrated that there is a platform like Apple TV + that is committed to this type of fiction, this type of series that makes us think, and that reopens a debate that should always be on the table.