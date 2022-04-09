Why you shouldn’t care if your 108-megapixel camera phone takes 12-megapixel photos

Share

u mobile with 108 megapixel camera captures 12 megapixel images. It is normal? We explain why you shouldn’t care.

It is becoming more and more common to see how smartphone manufacturers launch phones with 108 megapixel resolution cameras. High-end models such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, or mid-range models such as the POCO X4 Pro 5G, equip sensors of this type, and the brands allege that thanks to them it is possible enhance the photographic experience by being able to capture more lighteven at night.

However, when taking a photo with one of these mobiles, the resulting images are 12 megapixel resolutionand not 108 megapixels. Why does this happen? The reason has a name: pixel binningand today we are going to explain everything you need to know.

Pixel Binning, or why your phone with a 108-megapixel camera takes 12-megapixel photos

The technique of pixel binning is not new. Since manufacturers started using sensors with resolutions of 48, 50, 64 or even more megapixels, we have seen it applied in one way or another.

But, before explaining what this technique consists of, it is necessary to go back to the basics: How does your mobile camera work? The sensor is formed, in turn, by thousands of tiny sensors. The higher the resolution –and therefore the number of pixels–, the smaller the pixel size will have to be in order to occupy the sensor area. Unfortunately, As the size of pixels falls, so does their ability to capture light..

To solve this problem, the digital photography industry developed the technique of pixel binning or “pixel binning”, and it does just what its name implies: groups several individual pixels into a set, so that they act as if they were one large pixel.

If we talk about mobile phones with 108 megapixel cameras, we will usually find grouped nine pixels into one, what some manufacturers call “nona binning”. In this way, at divide 108 by 9, we get 12. Hence photos taken with a 108 megapixel camera are actually 12 megapixels.

Using this technique has a clear advantage: the ability to capture light by the sensor increases, thus generating brighter and better detailed images. Also, a high resolution allows capture video at much higher resolutionhence a good part of mobile phones with 64 or 108 megapixel cameras are capable of capture 8K video.

However, pixel binning also has the downside of noticeably lowering resolution of the final image.

How to take 108-megapixel photos, and when it makes sense to do it

The vast majority of mobile phones that include 108 megapixel cameras also offer the option to take photos at the maximum native resolution of the sensortemporarily disabling the pixel binning system to get the full resolution image.

Usually this option It is disabled by defaultsince the pixel binning technique is usually maintain a good balance between light capture and detailand the truth is that in most cases we will not need 108 megapixel imagesunless our idea is to print the screenshot in large size.

However, taking 108 megapixel photos may make some sense sometimes. For example when we want to capture a scene with a distant subjectbut our device lacks dedicated optical telephoto sensor. Thanks to the 108 megapixel camera, we can take the photo and crop the image laterpreserving a much higher amount of detail than if the image had been taken using pixel binning.

Normally, for activate 108 megapixel mode you just have to select the option indicated in the camera application of our mobile. Depending on the make and model, this option may be located in a different place.

