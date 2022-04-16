Share

Even if your smartphone is waterproof, salt water can fry its circuitry.

A feature that we see, more and more, in the high-end terminals of the vast majority of manufacturers is resistance to water and dust and now that summer is approaching, surely you have considered taking your brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 to the beach and even bathe with it using a suitable cover to protect it.

Precisely for this reason, today we come to explain why you shouldn’t use your phone on the beach, even if it’s waterproof.

Some brands like Samsung recommend their users to keep their terminals away from salt water

IP67 or IP68 certified smartphones can easily survive a dip in a bathtub or poolbut when we submerge them in salt water things change, since this conducts electricity better than fresh water and, therefore, there is a higher probability that the circuits of your terminal will be fried.

For this reason, some mobile device manufacturers such as Samsung recommend their users, through their support page, to keep their mobile phones away from salt water and remind them that their IP68 terminals can be submerged in fresh water up to a depth of 1.5 meters and for a maximum of 30 minutes.

What differences are there between an IP67 and an IP68 mobile?

Thus, in the event that you want to submerge your smartphone in salt water, you should protect it as much as possible, since, although can survive a little dip in the seaif water gets into it, it will most likely become an expensive paperweight.

If you decide to expose your terminal to sea water, Samsung advises us not to let it dry naturally, since, by doing so, components such as the microphone, speaker, or earpiece can be blocked by salt or sand.

For this reason, the Korean manufacturer recommends perform the following actions after your terminal comes into contact with salt water:

rinse immediately the terminal with clean water.

the terminal with clean water. dry it well with a clean, soft cloth.

This free app lets you know if your phone is still waterproof

Based on all that has been said so far, our recommendation is that do not use your mobile on the beach, even if it is waterproof, since the risk you assume is too high. Therefore, if you want to take photos or videos while diving, we recommend that you get a good underwater camera with Wi-Fi and then transfer all the content directly to your mobile.

