Why Zac Efron Doesn’t Want To Be Recognized For His Role In High School Musical

If we refer to one of the great successes that he made Disneythen we cannot ignore High School Musical. It was definitely one of the most popular movies on the small screen and catapulted young actors to fame, as is the case with Zack Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale.

Although it was originally launched with low expectations, the truth is that this production managed to win the hearts of the public in different countries. It quickly became one of the biggest hits of 2006.

Back then, the film starred young talent who hadn’t yet had a chance at stardom. But, overnight, they became famous. Among them was Zack Efronwho gave life to the protagonist Troy Bolton.

Zac Efron is against High School Musical

Some stars regret taking certain jobs and bringing certain characters to life. One of them is Zack Efronwho not very happy with his passage through High School Musical. In an old interview, the interpreter revealed that he was very sure that he did not want to be Troy Bolton forever. Therefore, his purpose was to completely get away from the teen idol figure.

After having filmed the first film of said franchise, the actor was clear that he wanted to start changing his image. However, this was not easy at all and caused Efron It will take hate to the musical trilogy.

“I take a step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s butt sometimes,” he said in the interview from years ago. The actor believes he did much cooler roles than High School Musicaland for this reason he resents that he will always be known for such work.

“Fuck that guy. He’s done some great things with some great people, but, I mean, he was still the kid from that movie.” , Zac Efron managed to be at peace with himself and remember that step with much love.

In 2016, the interpreter shared a photo with his former castmates on his Instagram. There he was seen with Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Blue and Vanessa Hudgens, his former partner in real life. “I am so grateful that I found this image. I will love you forever,” she wrote in the caption for the image. Apparently, Zack he is finally happy with his time in the film and with the successes he achieved over the years.

