Why Zendaya radically changed her diet at age 11

Zendaya has shown every job her professionalism. The actress has been characterized as a correct woman, and that she has preferred to be away from the scandals. In addition, the singer also takes care of her appearance and her nutrition. In fact, when she was just 11 years old she radically changed her diet, all for a big reason that she required maturity and awareness.

The leading actress of Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” movies and the hit HBO Max series “Euphoria” has confessed why she decided to radically change her diet from a very young age. In an interview, Zendaya revealed that at age 11 he made the decision to never eat meat again. Which is the reason?

Why did Zendaya radically change her diet from the age of 11?

The actress revealed that the main reason she stopped eating meat at the age of 11 was because she is an animal lover. This radical change began one day when she was traveling with her father in the car, and at one point the man stopped at a slaughterhouse to explain to her daughter what was happening there.

Although the visit had a very strong impact on her, Zendaya, by then, was already considering becoming a vegetarian after seeing the PETA documentary, “Walls Glass”.

The change of diet did not cause major trauma in his habits because he assured that he never really liked the taste of meat.

Because the interpreter chose not to consume animals since she was 11 years old, the dancer assured that she does not miss being a carnivore. “The only thing I miss is my mom’s famous turkey burgers, but that’s about it”recognized Zendaya who has also openly advocated for racial and feminist causes.