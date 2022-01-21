Wi-Fi 7 (802.11b) takes its first steps: MediaTek already has demonstrations ready

While the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and its “upgrade” Wi-Fi 6E is still underway, the world of technology has already put the Wi-Fi 7 with a debut that could already materialize in the course of 2023.

The new standard, also known as IEEE 802.11b, is still in development but is aiming high, i.e. a theoretical maximum throughput of at least 30 Gbps (but there are those who speak of 46 Gbps), a major improvement over the 9.6 Gbps of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and even more when compared to the 3.5 Gbps of Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

These data, as mentioned, represent theoretical maximum speeds that you will probably never reach. The fact that Wi-Fi also progresses from that point of view is still important because that value – whether 30 or 46 Gbps – allows you to connect multiple products simultaneously at maximum speed. It should not be forgotten that technology is evolving and therefore applications such as cloud gaming, 8K streaming, virtual reality and augmented reality will increasingly take hold, requiring ever greater speeds.

Wi-Fi 7 is expected to maintain backward compatibility with existing products via the canonical frequency bands (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz), plus it will take advantage of the technology multi-link operation (MLO) able to aggregate multiple channels on different frequency bands at the same time to ensure a low latency connectivity even in the presence of interference or congestion (however mitigated by technology multi-user resource unit, MRU).

Together with the first information on the standard, however in full evolution and therefore still to be taken with a little caution, comes the news that Taiwanese MediaTek conducted the first “live demos” of Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. “MediaTek is presenting two Wi-Fi 7 demos to key industry customers and contributors to demonstrate the technology’s super-fast speeds and low-latency transmission.”

“The launch of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time of Wi-Fi as a true substitute for fixed / Ethernet connectivity for extremely high-bandwidth applications, ”said Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of MediaTek’s Intelligent Connectivity division.

In its press release, MediaTek seems to lower the speed ceiling, speaking of a 2.4 times improvement over Wi-Fi 6, so all that remains is to wait for more information in this regard, perhaps from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

“Wi-Fi 7 achieves speeds 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 – even with the same number of antennas – as uses 320 MHz channels (compared to 160 MHz on Wi-Fi 6) and supports 4096-QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) technology“, improved 1024-QAM of Wi-Fi 6.

QAM modulation varies both the phase and amplitude of radio waves, improving spectral efficiency in order to incorporate more data into each transmission and consistently serve a large number of devices. In the case of 4096-QAM, 12 bits per symbol are transmitted, compared to 10 bits of 1024-QAM.

Another improvement planned for the next generation of the standard is support for 16 antennas for receiving and transmitting data, double the Wi-Fi 6. However, it is important to remember that today most smartphones and laptops are configured with two antennas for receiving and two for transmitting – this is called 2×2 MIMO (Multi-Input Multiple-Output). “Having a 16×16 router could allow the use of multiple devices with simultaneous 2×2 streams with high data rates and limited interruptions,” suggests The Next Web site.