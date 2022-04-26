WIC, ‘The Wellness Fair’, is born, a new benchmark event for the global Health and Well-being sector in Mallorca | Economy of Mallorca

As the world continues to grapple with the first such global pandemic in recent history, there is much speculation about what we have learned, what we consider essential, and the consequences of it all. At the heart of all these arguments is the universal view that the health, and even more so the well-being, of all of society is absolutely critical to global recovery. In other words: we must take care of ourselves individually to take care of ourselves globally. That is why now we are more concerned than ever: Physical Exercise, Healthy Eating and Emotional Well-being, all of which enhance our physical and mental health.

These are the new pillars to build a new era where we can overcome all the obstacles that come our way. That’s why it comes WIC, THE WELLNESS FAIR the first global event in Mallorca, on May 21 and 22 at Fàbrica Ramis de Inca. A fair specifically designed to face the times.

WIC, THE WELLNESS FAIR“The Wellness Revolution” arrives

The Wellness sector has been growing in Mallorca for some time, as can be seen in the increase in personal health practices, the growing legislative movement around health, the drive towards the destigmatization of mental health problems and the rise of health industries. fitness, nutrition, the spa, self-help, experiences that give us physical and emotional balance, etc.

The pandemic has done more than accelerate wellness trends, it has created new ones or drastically changed existing ones. A rapid and extensive change from the concept of “wellness”, focused on the individual, to that of “wellbeing”, a more holistic vision that encompasses different people and sectors of our societies and that is already applied in many companies in the tourism sector in the Balearic Islands. , but also for the local population.

Eco-healthy community, nature, sports, retreats in nature, directed activities, trainers and coaches, integrative medicine, natural therapies, are just some of the concepts that will be presented in this first appointment with everything that contributes to physical and mental health. .

The WIC fair (acronym for Wellness & Coaching) will be the place to find everything that can contribute to achieving the goal of a healthier life at all levels. For all these reasons, companies and professional services from all over Mallorca specializing in the fields of fitness, healthy nutrition, physical and mental health, spas, wellness experiences, etc… are being selected.

The WIC TALKS, a meeting with renowned professionals in the networks

At this fair, as well as visiting the stands with industry news, visitors will be able to enjoy a full range of activities, demonstrations and workshops given by professionals, as well as the premiere of the first edition of the WIC TALKS, an event hand in hand of well-known speakers among whom very popular names have already been confirmed, such as the sports coach María Martínez from the YouTube channel “Feel Young” and “Séntete Bien” with more than two and a half million followers, María Rossich personal trainner from “Woman Personal Trainners” With more than one hundred thousand followers on Instagram, the health coach, Patri Aleix from “Healthy with Patri” and author of the book Tricks for children to eat everythingeither Virginia Quetglas, creator of the healthy cooking school “El Rincón de Nana by Virginia Quetglas”, among other invited professionals. You can follow all the information about this event on the @wicfiradelwellness social networks on Facebook and Instagram.

The entrance to the Fair WIC It will cost only €5 giving access to the exhibition area, in addition to choosing to attend the multiple options of talks and workshops in addition to those mentioned #WICTALKS. A part of the entry will be charitable, being donated to the association HELP UKRAINE through the non-profit association SOMOS 1 MÁS.

Once again Inca and its city council are committed to supporting and hosting a new thematic fair ready to revitalize not only the city and region, but the entire island, thus consolidating itself as a strategic place for this type of event. WIC, THE WELLNESS FAIRhas been created by the same organizing team of the renowned Creativissim and Mallorca Dream Days, a group of professionals led by the communicator and event organizer Sandra Llabrés.

The selection of participants is still underway and companies interested in participating and/or sponsoring this event can contact firawic@gmail.com

This Wellness fair already has the support of the Ajuntament d’Inca and the special collaboration of Viva Hotels, Roig Rent a Car, Fibwi and Economy of Mallorca.