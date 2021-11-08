News

Wicked, a petition to exclude James Corden from the adaptation

After the announcement of the choice of Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo for the roles of the Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba and the mighty Glinda, the way to the film adaptation of Wicked it seemed leveled. When, however, fans of the 2003 broadway show organized to ask producers to exclude James Corden from the cast with an online petition.

Petition that you can find on the usual Change.org, addressed directly to Universal, and that it has already collected around 30,000 signatures. The popular host of The Late Late Show is accused of excessive presence, but also his previous – unfortunate – appearances in musicals such as Cats And The Prom they did not weigh positively.

“James Corden in no way or form should he be approached or in the production of the film Wicked … that’s pretty much everything” are the few words with which he is invited to vote against him. Right from the title of the petition. Which immediately became trendy and which presents a series of decidedly colorful reasons in support of the thesis expressed.

After Cats by Tom Hooper, The Prom by Ryan Murphy and the underrated Into the Woods by Rob Marshall, the straw that broke the camel’s back seems to have been the presentation clip of the recent Cinderella of Amazon Prime Video (of which the actor was even co-producer). A video that went viral in which Corden, in a mouse costume, ‘harassed’ unsuspecting commuters stuck in Los Angeles traffic.

Let’s wait and see how the clash will continue, which will hardly interrupt the realization of a adaptation in progress since 2004. And that the actual production should begin in June 2022, under the orders of the director of In the Heights And Crazy Rich Asians, Jon M. Chu.


