Wicked: An adaptation to mark history



For the first time in the wild history of Broadway musical film adaptations, Universal has announced that the adaptation of Wicked would be done in 2 parts…

The American public will therefore see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo dancing and singing in 2 films expected on December 25, 2024 and 2025. This is a bold turn for a musical, which, in recent times, has always been risking the notch. However, this one is based on a historical audience success. Especially since the films will be directed by Jon M. Chu. An untold story of the Witches of Oz, the films will be based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the screen by theatrical production writer Winne Holzman and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Typically, movies that are split into two parts are Young Adult blockbusters based on books, like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and The Hunger Games. Knock on wood, because Wicked has a definite advantage, that of having brought in almost 3 billion dollars, and of having been seen by more than 30 million people in the world.



