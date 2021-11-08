Wicked and the petition against Corden | Cinema

Just recently we learned that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will play Elphaba and Glinda in the film bywhich will be directed by the director of Crazy & Rich

And on the subject of casting, there is someone online who fears the involvement of an actor in the cast of the project: James Corden. The petition that appeared on e: Change.org has already collected 16,000 signatures and is simply asking to keep Corden away from the project.

Corden recently appeared in three well-known music projects, the Netflix film The Prom, the Sony Cinderella film and the Cats adaptation. All three projects received no rave reviews or comments.

The script of Wicked was written by composer and author Stephen Schwartz and librettist Winnie Holzman: based on the novel by Gregory Maguire Witch: Chronicles from the Kingdom of Oz in Revolt, the musical was seen by 50 million viewers from all over the world and is a prequel to the Wizard of Oz and tells the relationship between Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and Galinda (later Glinda), the Good Witch of the North.

Initially Wicked it was born just as a movie, but Platt and Universal decided to launch the musical first. Given the success of the production, the major has decided not to rush the development of the film in order not to risk ruining such a money machine.

What do you think? How long are you waiting for the project? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!