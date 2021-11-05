Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the cast of the adaptation of the well-known musical

“Wicked” seems to have found its main protagonists. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have in fact become part of the cast of Universal’s adaptation of the well-known musical. The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu, formerly behind the camera for “Crazy Rich Asians”. Erivo and Grande will play the protagonists, Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Wicked, a successful musical

A film about “Wicked” was in the works in Universal Studios as early as 2004, a year after its first Broadway debut. In time it would become one of the three most successful musicals in history, going so far as to sell tickets for a billion dollars at the box office.

The Broadway show itself is an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s novel, which is itself a retelling of the “Wizard of Oz”. In this case, Maguire’s book puts Dorothy’s story aside, focusing more on the friendship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch.

As composer and lyricist of the musical we find Stephen Schwartz, while Winnie Holzman edited the libretto of the opera. If the name ‘Schwartz’ makes you turn on a light bulb, it is because it is a face known for music in animation. He has in fact composed the songs of “Pocahontas”, “The hunchback of Notre Dame” and “The prince of Egypt”.

Cynthia Erivo shows up with a very respectable curriculum: it was twice nominated for an Oscar for “Harriet” in 2019, as well as one Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha”. Not only that: it can boast a Tony Award it’s a Grammy for “The Color Purple” and got noticed in the cinema thanks to her role in “7 Strangers in El Royale”.

Ariana Grande needs no introduction now, as it is one of the biggest pop stars of the moment. With two Grammys and numerous platinum records, he will make his appearance at the cinema in “Don’t look up” with Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence. His first appearance, however, took place on television with the series “Victorious”, and with its spinoff “Sam & Cat”.

Both actresses, visibly excited, they shared the news on Instagram. Filming is scheduled to begin in the summer in Great Britain.

