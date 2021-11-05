Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stars of the new musical film

The two actresses and singers will be the first women in the film based on the Broadway opera inspired, in turn, by the novel “Witch – Chronicles from the Kingdom of Oz in revolt” by Gregory Maguire. Inspired in turn, clearly, by the famous work of 1900 by L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”. The British Erivo will play Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, while her American colleague will be Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be the two protagonists of Wicked, the musical film that ‘is the film adaptation of the Broadway opera inspired by the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum (in the middle there is also a further adaptation but we will see in detail all the various “taken from” in the next paragraphs). The announcement came first from the director of the film, Jon M. Chu, who revealed it on his Twitter profile with great emotion and enthusiasm. Then the good news was relaunched by the direct interested parties, who published on their social networks (Instagram in the first place) the news concerning their entry with great fanfare in the cast. Cynthia Erivo will play the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, while Ariana Grande will play Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The reason why the aforementioned actresses and singers will be the protagonists is because the story told in the Broadway musical revolves around the friendship between these two witches.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is unjustly nicknamed Evil Witch of the West, unfairly because in reality she is not evil at all, absolutely not at all: she is a nonconformist and revolutionary woman, characterized by green skin and ready to challenge the power of the Wizard of OZ. Glinda (Ariana Grande) is instead the Good Witch of the North, a great friend of Elphaba since the days of the University of Shiz.

The shooting of Wicked they should have started in a few months, in March 2022 in Atlanta. Unfortunately, however, due to the health emergency, the takes have been postponed to the summer of 2022, and will move to the United Kingdom.

This should be the very first film to be shot at Universal’s Sky Studios in Elstree. The director who was announced last February is Jon M. Chu, who has taken over from Stephen Daldry (who had been tied to the project for nearly a decade now). Recall that Chu enjoyed huge success with his 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians (translated simply as “Crazy & Rich”, film adaptation of the novel “Crazy Asians” written by Kevin Kwan) while more recently he directed Dreaming in New York – In the Heights. Cynthia Erivo (7 unknown in El Royale, Harriet, Genius) and Ariana Grande (Scream Queens, Zoolander 2, Kidding) are the “first women” of the cast, whose entry has just been announced.

This new musical film, Wicked, is based on the 2003 Broadway musical of the same name.

The 2003 opera was composed by Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) with libretto by Winnie Holzman. Holzman and Schwartz will also collaborate on the script for this adaptation. Adaptation of adaptation of adaptation… as mentioned above, in the title of the paragraph.

The reason? The original musical from which this film is based is based on the novel Witch – Chronicles from the Kingdom of Oz in revolt by Gregory Maguire.

And that’s not all: Maguire’s book is itself a reinterpretation of the famous 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, but with the addition of many references to the mythical film adaptation of Baum’s work, the 1939 film directed by Victor Fleming (that of Gone With the Wind, to say …) with Judy Garland protagonist (in the role – and especially in the shoes – of Dorothy Gale).

Compared to the original (the archetype of all these reinterpretations which is the novel published in 1900 with the original title of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz), Wicked by Jon M. Chu will be a reinterpretation of the story, told through a new point of view (not totally unpublished because it was already contemplated by Maguire's novel and then by Bradway's musical): the point of view this time it will be that of the two witches, the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will step into their shoes during the period of their youth lived together, telling their story just when the friendship between the two begins.

The director of the musical film Wicked, Jon M. Chu, announced that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be the protagonists of the film, showing the images of the moment in which he gave the news to the same interested parties.