Wicked splits into two films with release dates of 2024 and 2025

Bad, based on the hit 2 hour and 45 minute musical and adapted from George Maguire’s novel, will be made into a two-part film and will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The first film is slated for release in Christmas 2024 and the second in Christmas 2025. Jon M. Chu, the director of Badrecently announced that it would be “impossible to fight” the story of Bad in one movie.

“As we tried to cut songs or cut characters, these decisions started to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years,” Chu wrote on Twitter. “With more space, we can tell the story of Bad as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.

In production since 2003, the play is the 11th longest-running Broadway show of all time. Written by Winnie Holzman and composed by Stephen Schwartz, the original production won three Tony Awards, including Best Actress in a Musical for Idina Menzel. Marc Platt, who produced the Broadway musical, will also produce the film.

Two witches visit the emerald city





YouTube – Ariana Grande

In the prequel which tells the story of what happened before the gingham-clad Dorothy lands on the land of Oz, Grande will play the role of Glinda (the good witch) while Erivo (the wicked witch of the West) will don his broom as Elphaba, two unlikely friends who travel to the Emerald City.

Wicked is based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the Westbased on the classic 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Needless to say that all ounces fans know that something obviously went wrong regarding the friendship between Glinda (formerly known as Galinda) and Elphaba, with the latter’s fall from favor ultimately ending in a house falling on top of her. The next two films will make all of this clear in great detail.

In development since 2004, bringing the project to the cinema was not without hitches. COVID-19 production shutdowns delayed the original release date set for December 22, 2021, and former director Stephen Daldry left in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts. Further casting news has yet to be announced.





Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can’t Wait For Marvel Fans To See ‘Wicked’ Sequel

Read more

About the Author