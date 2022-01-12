Wicked, the musical film with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – Magazine

The Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ will become a film for the big screen and Universal Pictures has just cast the two lead actresses: it is Cynthia Erivo (Oscar nominated thanks to ‘Harriet’) e Ariana Grande (pop star of the highest level). They have the task of captaining the adaptation of the play that has bewitched a lot of fans since 2003, the year of its debut.

Wicked, the musical film

The plot is based on the music and songs of Stephen Schwartz and the script by Winnie Holzman, who in turn were inspired by the novel.

‘Witch – Chronicles from the Kingdom of Oz in revolt’ (1995). The latter, written by Gregory Maguire and illustrated by Douglas Smith, is a reinterpretation of the book ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ by L. Frank Baum and the 1939 film ‘The Wizard of Oz’, directed by Victor Fleming and starring Judy Garland protagonist. It narrates events that occurred before and after Dorothy Gale’s arrival in the world of Oz and the privileged point of view is that of the two witches who live there.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will play the two witches in question, and specifically

Erivo will be the evil one from the West while Grande will be the good one from the North. At the direction of the film we find

Jon M. Chu, who has already attended the world of musicals directing the second and third ‘Step Up’ (2008 and 2010) and also the recent ‘Sognando a New York – In the Heights’ (2021). Filming is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022, with locations in the UK, and the release date at the cinema has not yet been officially set.