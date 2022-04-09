Wide pants, the 2022 trend adopted by Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock – Revista Para Ti

The Hollywood divas, always in force, show one of the garments of the season.

Julia Roberts Y Sandra Bullock They wore one of the garments of this season: wide pants. Each in their own style, celebrities inspire us to know how to wear it.

Julia Roberts wore a look produced by the stylist to the stars, ©: a total black look made up of tailored pants (with a medium waist, darts and belt loops) by Michael Kors that she accompanied with a matching long-sleeved T-shirt.

As to Sandra Bullockbet on a super glamorous look to attend the program led by James Corden: a black outfit with rhinestone details -design of Elie Saab – composed of a wide pants and an off-the-shoulder blouse.

Sandra Bullock always teaches about how to dress attractively and without poses at 50 years old. And on this occasion in which she also announced her retirement (for a while) from the scene, her look in which the designer’s wide pants stood out Lebanese Elie Saab was no exception.

Wide pants are trend 2022

Wide and baggy pants are one of the 2022 trends: a fresh and striking garment that shone on the catwalks of Missoni, Prabal Gurung, and Jill Sanderamong other top firms, and which is also imposed on street style.

They are an item almost as versatile as jeans, but with the touch of elegance ideal to elevate more formal outfits or more hip for an outing. The key is in how we combine it: both with the top garment and with the footwearwhich can be from slippers to sandals and pointed heels.