Sometimes we are looking for natural ingredients that benefit both our beauty and our diet. Yes, because we are increasingly inclined to trust products that, therefore, are as genuine as possible. One of them, which especially in recent times is becoming popular, is coconut oil, which has multiple benefits. Widely used in India and Asia, this powerful concentrate of hyaluronic acid has properties that we don’t even dream of.

Think of the fat burning effect, the disinfectant, analgesic and antifungal properties it possesses. It is, therefore, a precious ally for our skin, which will not disappoint us if used regularly. The first interesting use is that of healing. In fact, since ancient times, the coconut has been exploited for its healing properties. In particular, it accelerates re-epithelialization, improves the activity of antioxidant enzymes and stimulates collagen. When, like all substances rich in hyaluronic acid, it promotes skin repair of the epidermis tissue, favoring its natural healing.

We see another use, highly effective, especially for mothers in difficulty in the fight against lice. The latter, in fact, are parasites that are very difficult to eradicate. Well, coconut oil is a great remedy, as it increases insecticidal abilities by 43%, thereby suffocating the parasite. All this, more effectively than simple oil, which is also used to deal with this type of problem. Third use is the anti-inflammatory and antifungal one. In fact, it can be used to soothe inflammation and against fungi. This is because the hyaluronic acid, contained in it, is rich in antimicrobial and antifungal properties.

Furthermore, it is advisable in case of burns and bruises, to accelerate healing. Then, it can be used topically in case of dermatitis and infections, such as Candida Albicans. In addition, it is known for its strong emollient and moisturizing power. Therefore, it can also be used as a face cream, to keep the skin supple, against drying and wrinkles. Again, don’t forget its extraordinary effect as a mask for brittle hair, which becomes soft and shiny.

Which coconut oil to prefer

On the market, coconut oil can be found in various types but it is always better to choose the 100% natural one. That is, the best is the organic, untreated one. This is because the quantities of antioxidant compounds contained in it are significantly higher.