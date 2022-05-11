Headache and visual field reduction are very common and non-specific symptoms. For this reason it is very difficult to immediately ascribe them to some specific pathology. However, if, after more in-depth clinical investigations, an abnormal level of some hormones is found, then we could be diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma. Let’s see what it is.

Widespread fatigue, headaches and visual disturbances could be a wake-up call for this rare tumor that is often benign

Let’s start by saying that it is a cancerous form that is not particularly malignant, as reported by the site dell’Airc. It is also a fairly rare tumor constituting 10% of the forms affecting the skull area. The pituitary, in fact, is a very small gland. It has the size of a few millimeters but is able to “manage” many functions of our body.

The role of the pituitary gland and the discomfort created by the tumor

As mentioned, pituitary adenoma is a benign tumor in most cases. However, they can create a lot of inconvenience to those affected. Adenoma can cause hormone overproduction. Most adenomas affect the production of the hormone prolactin. In these cases, some hormonal mechanisms are altered causing for example:

in women: alteration of the menstrual cycle in childbearing age. Less frequently, with prolactin secretion, galactorrhea can occur, ie the production of milk from the breast;

in men: erectile deficit;

moreover, both men and women may experience weight gain not related to food.

If the adenoma involves an abnormal secretion of the so-called growth hormone, we will have very rare symptoms related to the growth of the bones of the face, hands and feet with consequent joint pain.

If, on the other hand, the adenoma of the pituitary gland affects the secretion of the hormone thyrotropin or TSH we could have:

an alteration of the sleep-wake rhythm;

variable mood with moments of depression;

tachycardia;

weight loss not due to other reasons.

TSH is a hormone produced by the pituitary that stimulates the production of two important thyroid hormones. This is why mood changes can occur.

Finally, the pituitary tumor can also act on the secretion of cortisol and other hormones secreted by the adrenal glands through corticotropin or ACTH. Cortisol is also referred to as a stress hormone. In this case, you might encounter:

abnormal weight gain;

high pressure;

increased hair growth;

variable mood.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Pituitary adenoma is almost always diagnosed randomly, i.e. while undergoing tests for other reasons. The tests that can find it are:

imaging diagnostics (radiography and magnetic resonance);

blood and urine tests for hormone levels.

Treatment usually consists of surgery, drug therapy, or radiation therapy.

Therefore, we must not neglect symptoms such as widespread fatigue, headache, visual disturbances. A medical consultation is always recommended.

Recommended reading

With ear wax that stinks and less sensitive hearing we could run into this pathology that should not be underestimated