Widespread itching and pain in the abdomen and back could be symptoms of this serious condition which also leads to fever, swollen limbs and nausea

It is one of the most common forms of cancer in adults and affects the largest organ in the body – the tumor. Hepatocellular carcinoma develops in hepatocytes which are the cells found in the liver. The most common one in childhood is of a different type. It is called hepatoblastoma and is an embryonic tumor that forms in the precursors of hepatocytes. The latter is diagnosed during the first 3 years of the child’s life.

Liver cancer in adults can be of various kinds and can develop via nodules to spread to the liver during the final stages of the disease. When these nodules remain separate, multiple tumors could form. It is a situation that could arise when the patient is suffering from liver cirrhosis. More than 70% of liver cancer cases are linked to viral infections such as hepatitis C. Hepatitis B is also linked to the onset of this type of pathology.

Signs to watch out for

The signs that should cause us to worry are different. Often the diagnosis is made after checks for other cancers or other diseases and not because of pain. The absence of symptoms would not be abnormal. Widespread itching and pain in the abdomen and back depend on different factors. When there is a concentration of bilirubin in the blood, the color of the skin may turn yellow especially if the bile ducts are blocked. In these cases, the tumor may have attacked much of the organ causing jaundice. The concentration of bilirubin would cause itching.

Constant pain in the abdominal region, shoulder or back should make us worry. If the tumor is compressing the stomach, the pains may spread and we will have difficulty ingesting food and controlling nausea. The presence of an infection could raise the fever although it has been noted that the temperature, in such cases, could rise above 38 degrees even without infection.

When we suffer from chronic liver disease, fluid can build up in the abdominal cavity and lower limbs. The swelling can be reduced if the body responds positively to the drugs with which the tumor is being treated.

Speaking of treatments, the first results of the liver cancer vaccine are positive, the experiments of which have seen Italian research as the protagonist. An international team coordinated with the Italian immunologist Luigi Buonaguro, discovered this vaccine after 3 years of studies. Now it would appear that side effects in vaccinated patients are minor. A fundamental basis on which to rest the continuation of this important journey of discoveries.

Liver cancer is the third leading cause of death in the world for reasons related to this type of pathology. The weapons available are few and these advances are of great importance. Vaccines could be strengthened and be even more incisive.

