Maintaining an active lifestyle and a healthy and balanced diet are the first rules to follow in order to aspire to a long and peaceful existence. However, the hectic races of every day, the appointments to be respected often do not leave much time to take care of oneself. Therefore, we often find ourselves eating fast and fatty foods or skipping main meals, causing problems for our body in the long run. For example, a high-fat diet could raise cholesterol and triglyceride values, putting heart health at risk.

In fact, higher than normal values ​​seriously endanger cardiovascular health. In addition, we may sometimes experience widespread weakness, mental fatigue and tingling that could make us think it comes from stress, advancing age or even Alzheimer’s. Instead, they could simply be signs of a vitamin deficiency. The latter are mostly introduced with foods, for example cauliflower rich in vitamins C, K and group B.

They are essential micronutrients for the proper functioning of our body, as they favor the development of many processes. Not covering your daily vitamin requirement can lead to deficiency diseases or diseases that compromise their absorption.

Widespread weakness, mental fatigue and tingling could be the sign of this deficiency and not of Alzheimer’s or old age

Vitamin B5 or pantothenic acid is among the vitamins that play a fundamental role in our metabolism. This in fact plays a very important role in the metabolism of fats, proteins and carbohydrates and helps the synthesis of hormones and cholesterol. It also intervenes in the protection of the skin and mucous membranes from infectious agents, prevents fatigue and promotes the healing of wounds and burns.

Vitamin B5 is present in abundant quantities in almost all plant and animal foods, especially legumes, egg yolks and dried mushrooms. However it is sensitive to heat and disappears at high temperatures. Feeling a sense of widespread weakness, mental fatigue, and tingling and pain in the feet could indicate a deficiency in this vitamin.

Therefore, it may be enough to simply resize one’s eating habits, integrating our diet with all those foods that can satisfy the daily need for vitamins. Therefore, to maintain good health, the ideal amount of vitamin B5 would be 4-7 mg.

