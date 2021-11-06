Widowmaker Number Seven, a 5,700cc V8 engine on a motorcycle

Equipped with a 5,700cc Chevrolet V8, the Widowmaker 7 entered the 1973 Guinness Book of Records as the world’s fastest motorcycle: its muscle car heart delivered more than 500 hp of power.

Widow factory: the name would be enough to strike fear. Then there is that exaggerated spec sheet, which would make your eyes pop even if we were talking about a supercar. But no: Widowmaker Number Seven has only two wheels. Enough to qualify it as a motorcycle, even though a giant V8 of Chevrolet origin roars in its tubular frame.

EIGHT-CYLINDER MADNESS – We are in the late 1960s, more than twenty years before Boss Hoss Cycles was founded in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The idea of ​​slipping an automotive V8 into a motorcycle frame, however absurd, is not an original idea of ​​Monte Warne, the owner of the American company famous for its Chevy motorized custom cars. Such madness had already been thought of by a certain Michigan Madman, born Elon Jack Potter, an American enthusiast with the aim of building the fastest motorcycle in the world. And probably the deadliest too.

STARS AND STRIPES SOLUTIONS – Having cut his teeth, mechanically speaking, repairing agricultural tractor engines, Potter began racing dirt track as a young man. His true vocation, however, were acceleration races and speed records, so at the age of thirty he began to work on a project that had been teasing him for some time: his dream was to build a very fast bike capable of accelerating like no other, a two-wheeled racing car that should have become the king of all dragster. And in the States, we know it well, the preferred way when it comes to exaggerating with the CVs is only one: a V-shaped eight-cylinder, possibly with a displacement greater than 5 liters, capable of making the guts tremble with every stroke of gas.

RECORD POWER – And in fact it was a V8 that EJ chose for his Widowmaker, indeed, for his Widowmaker, given that before reaching the desired result – the Number Sever, precisely – Potter had assembled six of them. Some of which, unsurprisingly, were destroyed in accidents. The seventh specimen, which came to light in 1971, therefore represents the result of an evolution that lasted years, the culmination of a project with which Madman intended to enter the history books. A goal fully achieved since in 1973 the Widowmaker 7 won the title of fastest motorcycle in the world on the quarter mile, winning a place in the Guinness Book of Records thanks to its 5,700 cc Chevrolet V8: the over 500 horsepower delivered by the mammoth engine. they allowed her to cover 400 in 8.68 seconds, reaching the peak speed of 172 miles per hour (276 km / h). In the following years Elon did not give up, dedicating himself to other creations at the limits of unreasonableness such as tricycles equipped with rocket propulsion and tractors equipped with airplane engines. The daredevil EJ passed away a few years ago, in 2012, shortly after having blown out 71 candles.

